Independent Living for Seniors

For older adults, living independently for as long as possible is typically the goal. They want to remain in their…

For older adults, living independently for as long as possible is typically the goal. They want to remain in their own homes and take care of themselves.

However, for many seniors, there comes a time when they would like to shed some daily responsibilities or would prefer to have more company. That’s when “living independently” can shift to “independent living,” a distinction that indicates a move to a senior living community.

What Is Independent Living?

Independent living is exactly as the name suggests.

“You have a living domain, living quarters,” says Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, section chief at Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Geriatric Medicine. “But it doesn’t help with what we call activities of daily living.”

Activities of daily living include:

— Bathing.

— Dressing.

— Toileting.

— Eating.

A related category, instrumental activities of daily living, includes:

— Taking medications.

— Managing a household and finances.

— Being able to drive.

— Grocery shopping and cooking.

Independent living, sometimes referred to as retirement homes or active adult communities, is designed to promote ease, convenience and a sense of community for residents. There may also be an on-site or on-call health care provider available.

[READ Understanding the Different Elder Care Options]

Independent Living vs. Senior Living

Not all senior living communities are the same, and the term “senior living” itself is broad.

“Senior living is an umbrella, more of an overarching term that incorporates the aspects of independent living, assisted living and memory care primarily,” explains Kevin Bowman, former executive vice president of community operations at Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in the U.S.

In other words, independent living is a type of senior living option.

[Read: The Highest Medical Costs to Expect in Retirement.]

Types of Independent Living Communities

The term “independent living community” can apply to a range of living options — from apartments and villas to a room in a larger building or even a whole neighborhood of single-family homes designated for people ages 55 or 65 and older. In these senior living communities, social activities and communal spaces, such as a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and other recreational amenities, may be part of the neighborhood.

Independent living can also be a component of a continuing care retirement community, a kind of one-stop shop for seniors who can move from one care level to the next on the same campus as their needs change.

Types of Senior Living Communities

There can be overlap among the types of senior living, but there are several other types of care communities that cater to a wide variety of needs. In addition to independent living, these include:

— Assisted living. For older adults with health or mobility issues requiring more support, assisted living communities offer services like medication management and assistance with personal care, such as toileting, grooming and dressing. These facilities may also provide meals, housekeeping, laundry and transportation. Activities that foster mental and physical stimulation and social engagement are a major focus in assisted living.

— Group homes. Also known as adult family homes, these relatively small residences are located in regular neighborhoods. Licensed caregivers provide meals and assistance with personal activities like hygiene and dressing for about six to 10 older adults who may have some level of cognitive impairment. Often, these are single-level homes, which make mobility easier and help residents avoid fall risks from stairs.

— Memory care. Memory care may be necessary for older adults with cognitive impairment or dementia. Safety and security are a paramount concern in memory care residences. Staff or team members undergo additional training and development to work with these residents. They also provide tailored activities and programs to connect with them wherever they are cognitively and emotionally day to day.

— Continuing care retirement community. As mentioned, CCRCs, also known as life plan communities, represent a specific product line encompassing a spectrum of residence and care levels. These can range from independent living through assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facilities. CCRCs represent a significant financial investment, typically requiring an upfront membership fee known as a buy-in.

Traditional nursing home facilities tend to fall outside the senior community realm because most senior living communities don’t provide skilled nursing services on-site.

Independent Living Costs

Independent living generally costs about 30% to 50% less than assisted living options in a given area. Monthly costs range from $1,800 (Missouri) to $4,014 (Delaware), according to calculations from AssistedLiving.org, based on Genworth Financial’s reported assisted living costs for 2021. (Genworth is an insurance company that focuses on financial issues of aging, such as long-term care insurance.) There can be wide variations in costs depending on the community, services offered and geographical location.

Independent living fees, for instance, can include the residence itself along with amenities like dining programs, housekeeping, home and grounds maintenance, laundry, fitness centers, game rooms, movie theaters, educational and cultural offerings and transportation to community activities. Some communities also feature homes or apartments for rent while others offer homeownership options, which can affect how you budget.

A key question to ask when considering whether to move into a specific senior living community is how much your monthly fees will be to reside there. Even if you’re purchasing a home, you’ll likely have to make a monthly payment to cover landscaping and shared amenities. In some communities, these fees can be quite high.

[READ: Does Medicaid Pay for Assisted Living: What Is Covered and What’s Not]

Does insurance cover independent living?

Independent living costs are not covered by Medicare or health insurance, which are reserved for covering medical expenses, not living costs.

Some long-term care insurance plans do cover aspects of senior living. Coverage can include medical care as well as personal care services and living expenses, depending on the details of the specific policy.

In all cases, be sure to read the fine print before signing any contract and understand what you’re paying for and what your financial obligations will be.

Benefits of Independent Living Communities

Independent living communities can make your life easier, says Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, based in Washington, D.C. You don’t have to mow the lawn, you can relinquish day-to-day housekeeping responsibilities and you have the opportunity to downsize. Programs, social activities and amenities, such as full-scale restaurants or meal services, can also make life easier and fuller for some residents.

“Many of our residents in independent living communities still have jobs, are still driving, playing golf and living very active and robust lives,” Bowman adds.

A little bit of extra care, however, is possible, despite the emphasis on independence.

“While independent living doesn’t include personalized care, residents are more than welcome to hire a caregiver of their choosing should they see fit,” says Meg Pletcher, senior vice president at Atria Senior Living, based in Louisville, Kentucky.

And most independent living spaces are outfitted with sensible, aging-in-place safety features like bathroom handrails.

With all these services, some younger adults might be attracted to independent living residences. However, these communities may have age restrictions for when you can move in.

Getting the Timing Right

Making the initial decision to move into any kind of senior living situation is highly personal and should be done in advance of a move.

“The number one feedback we receive from residents and families after they move into a Sunrise community is that they wish they would have made the decision years earlier,” says Pascal Duchauffour, chief operating officer of Sunrise Senior Living, based in McLean, Virginia. “This powerful insight underscores the positive impact of choosing senior living options proactively.”

Taking the time to explore your options, settle on a budget and find the right fit are essential for a successful transition to an independent living community.

Why Should You Move to Independent Living?

Independent living communities offer seniors the best of both worlds, in some senses. For example, they offer freedom and a level of privacy that’s similar to what you might find in any other community, but with the added benefit of social activities and various extra amenities. They also offer seniors a chance to meet and make friends with other people their age, which can go a long way toward staving off loneliness and the detrimental health effects it can bring.

For some older adults, moving into a senior living community provides a renewed sense of purpose, fulfillment and connection.

“By embracing this proactive mindset, individuals can take charge of their future and create a fulfilling senior living experience that aligns with their values, interests and desires,” Duchauffour adds.

More from U.S. News

Nursing Home Alternatives to Consider

Assisted Living Communities: Types of Rooms

Best Exercises for Preventing Falls in Older Adults

Independent Living for Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/05/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.