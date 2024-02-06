Shift shock was one of the top 10 workplace trends of 2023 on TikTok, according to project management software provider…

Shift shock was one of the top 10 workplace trends of 2023 on TikTok, according to project management software provider Workamajig, which analyzed TikTok hashtag trends as of May 22, 2023.

Here’s the definition of shift shock and what you can do if you find yourself experiencing it.

What Is Shift Shock?

When you take on a new job, then quickly feel regret and remorse about your decision, you’re in shift shock. It’s like being sold a bill of goods and finding out what you purchased isn’t what you expected.

“Shift shock refers to the disorientation and stress employees may experience when undergoing significant changes in their work environment, such as a new role, team or organizational structure,” said Matthew Warzel, president of a resume writing firm MJW Careers LLC, in an email.

What Causes Shift Shock?

Shift shock may originate with the hiring process. If a hiring team is inaccurate or paints an overly rosy picture of what a specific position will be like, the result can be disappointment and disillusionment when the new hire experiences something different. According to Warzel, employees can experience shift shock due to the “abrupt nature of changes, lack of communication, or a mismatch between their expectations and the reality of the new situation.”

Shift shock commonly occurs when taking on a new job, but it can also happen if you start a new role in your current company. Employees experience shift shock primarily due to three key factors, said Edouard Thoumyre, managing partner at ACCUR Recruiting Services, in an email. These factors include:

— Change in job roles. When employees are assigned new responsibilities or roles that differ significantly from their previous ones.

— Company culture shifts. Changes in the organizational culture or management can lead to a feeling of disconnect.

— Work process alterations. Adjustments in work processes or tools can disrupt familiar routines.

Human resources departments, paired with the competitive nature of today’s economy, can contribute to shift shock, said Ryan Joseph Kopyar, a licensed counselor who focuses on psychology and personal development, in an email. Kopyar said he isn’t suggesting this is universally true or the sole cause of shift shock. But when he counsels people struggling with job satisfaction, many have shared a feeling with him of being “overpromised and underdelivered” in terms of HR benefits or overall job requirements. The gap occurs between their initial job application to when they begin working in the role.

“In the fierce competition for qualified employees, HR and hiring managers may overstate the benefits or glamorize certain aspects of the job, or even downplay the more difficult aspects to attract potential hires,” Kopyar said. “Unfortunately, newly hired employees may discover that the actual job responsibilities differ significantly from what was discussed during the hiring process.”

What Are the Results of Shift Shock?

When employees go through shift shock, they may end up leaving their job quickly, job hopping or becoming a boomerang employee (quitting a position or company, then returning to it). Kopyar said the discrepancy between a job’s description and its reality “can leave employees feeling jaded, deceived and as if their time has been wasted,” as well as contributing to high levels of turnover for employers.

What Are Signs of Shift Shock?

To determine if you’re in shift shock, you can be alert for some red flags.

“Signs of shift shock can manifest as increased stress, decreased job satisfaction and difficulty adapting to the new circumstances,” Warzel said. Resistance to new processes or company culture is another signal that something is wrong, along with a sense of disorientation and discomfort about the changes in your work role or work environment, Thoumyre said.

Should You Change Jobs If You Feel Shift Shock?

You might feel compelled to make an immediate change if you recognize yourself as a shift shocker. But being too hasty in pulling the plug on your new job isn’t always the best strategy.

“While changing jobs might be a consideration if the shock persists and negatively impacts (your) well-being, it’s essential to first explore strategies to navigate the transition successfully,” Warzel said.

Instead of immediately jumping ship, you can slow down and address shift shock by taking some proactive steps. Thoumyre recommended open and transparent communication with your manager and HR to express your concerns about the disconnect you’re feeling and seek support. He also suggested requesting training and development resources to help you adapt to your new role and processes. You can also ask to be paired with a mentor who can guide you through the transition. Finally, embrace adaptability so that you can navigate change more effectively.

How to Avoid Shift Shock

To avoid shift shock, Warzel recommended proactively seeking information about upcoming changes, maintaining open communication with your supervisors and actively engaging in professional development to enhance your resilience.

Before agreeing to take a new job, Kopyar believes it’s crucial for potential employees and employers to engage in honest and straightforward dialogue about their expectations about different aspects of the job, including performance, compensation, company culture and work-life balance. This transparency can help build trust, foster a better understanding between both parties and drastically cut down on shift shock.

