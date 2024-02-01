Tractor Supply: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $247.9…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $247.9 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $10.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.56 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $9.85 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion.

