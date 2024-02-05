The 50 Best Hotels in the USA 2024

From beachfront resorts to swanky city hotels, these properties are the best in the country. Across the United States, the…

Across the United States, the most impressive hotels go above and beyond to accommodate and welcome visitors; offer guests ample amenities and delicious on-site dining options; and provide comfortable, well-equipped accommodations for an excellent night’s rest. Using a comprehensive methodology that factors in each hotel’s star rating, industry accolades and guest sentiment, our editors determined which of the country’s highly regarded properties stand out from the rest. Out of the more than 4,700 hotels included in the 2024 Best Hotels in the USA rankings, these are the top 50.

50. Montage Deer Valley

Park City, Utah, is one of the country’s premier ski destinations, and Montage Deer Valley is a top-notch place for ski enthusiasts to stay when visiting the area. The hotel offers ski-in/ski-out access, so guests don’t have to waste any time before hitting the slopes. After a long day in the snow, visitors can unwind at Spa Montage, sip beverages at the two lounges or indulge in a meal at one of the hotel’s several restaurant options. Or, guests can explore Park City in one of the hotel’s complimentary Cadillacs. Travelers will rest easy in the spacious accommodations, which come with gas fireplaces, sitting areas, marble bathrooms and, in some cases, balconies.

49. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Whether you’re a nature lover, a relaxation-seeker, a golf aficionado or someone who just enjoys the finer things in life, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is sure to please. The hotel is surrounded by 500 acres of scenic nature and offers immersive experiences, such as eco tours, sunrise safari expeditions and fishing trips for outdoorsy travelers. Those who prefer mud baths over muddy boots can book a treatment at the 40,000-square-foot spa while the group’s golfers can tee off at the property’s 18-hole championship course. And similar to many Orlando properties, kids won’t feel left out either thanks to the massive water park, complete with waterslides and a lazy river. As for accommodations, expect standard amenities like desks, coffee makers and Wi-Fi access (for a fee), plus luxe extras like Frette robes and slippers.

48. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town — The Sea Pines Resort

A Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, gem since the mid-1900s, The Inn & Club at Harbour Town offers something for everyone. The massive 5,000-acre complex features three championship golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, multiple restaurants and a full-service marina. There are plenty of nature trails to explore at the Sea Pines Forest Preserve, plus the property provides easy access to the ocean at the Sea Pines Beach Club. Travelers will also find a variety of suitable accommodations here; the resort offers traditional guest rooms and suites, as well as house and villa rentals for larger parties. Moreover, the property appeals to families with offerings like junior golf lessons, bicycle rentals and horseback riding opportunities at the on-site stable.

47. Hotel Wailea

From its perch 300 feet above the sea, this adults-only Maui property provides travelers with expansive views of three Hawaiian islands. Guests at Hotel Wailea can enjoy dynamic dining experiences at Japanese-inspired The Birdcage or award-winning The Restaurant; they can also book The Treehouse, where a private chef will guide you through seven curated courses. Outside of mealtime, lounge by the pool in one of the cabanas or take advantage of the beach concierge service, which will shuttle you to the shore and set up lounge chairs and umbrellas for you. Daily fitness classes and wellness programs are available on-site as well, and for those who want some “me time,” the staff can arrange in-suite spa treatments. The 72 suites are spacious, measuring 750 square feet, and each one is individually decorated, featuring spacious sitting areas and large showers. Custom bath amenities, complimentary drinks and locally made snacks elevate the experience even more.

46. Lotte Hotel Seattle

Effortlessly blending innovation with history, Lotte Hotel Seattle is housed in a 44-story glass skyscraper that connects to the Sanctuary, a church turned event venue originally constructed in 1908. The hotel’s 189 guest rooms and suites boast modern furnishings and eye-catching art, ditching the typical grays and blues for pops of orange in the decor. Convenient in-room amenities include wireless Bose speakers, premium bath amenities, Nespresso coffee makers, and a selection of local coffee and tea. For dinner and a view, head to the 16th-floor Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge for Pacific Northwest cuisine and vistas spanning beyond just downtown. And if some pampering is in order, the on-site spa has a menu of relaxing body treatments, facials, massages and salon services.

45. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Tucked away in Amelia Island, Florida, this Ritz-Carlton outpost sits oceanfront on 13 miles of beach. To take in more of the scenic surroundings, guests can embark on ecology field trips led by the resort naturalist or rent a resort bike and explore the area solo. The property also has a roster of other daily and weekly activities, including kayaking tours and horseback riding on the beach. Back at the hotel, an 18-hole championship golf course, a fitness center, a spa and an outdoor pool await. Guests can rent the private poolside cabanas; meanwhile, those set on hitting the beach can use the provided chairs and umbrellas. Culinary options at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island include five eateries and a lobby bar, which serves cocktails and made-to-order sushi. Finally, all 446 rooms and suites have private balconies or terraces with ocean or coastal views.

44. Pendry West Hollywood

While cruising along Sunset Boulevard, it will be hard to miss Pendry West Hollywood, considering it takes up an entire block of the Sunset Strip. The imposing building offers 149 guest rooms decorated in deep blue and gold hues, which are all outfitted with luxury bedding, Bluetooth speakers, hardwood floors and marble bathrooms. A full-service spa and fitness center await you outside the rooms, as well as a rooftop pool where you can delight in a poolside lunch or handcrafted cocktail. Bar Pendry is another on-site happy hour option, and two Wolfgang Puck restaurants, Merois and Ospero, are available for a sit-down lunch or dinner (the latter also serves breakfast and weekend brunch).

43. Montage Kapalua Bay

Not only does Montage Kapalua Bay boast picturesque views from its beachfront location on the island of Maui, but it also provides a plethora of activities for every kind of traveler. The resort offers two championship golf courses for athletes, a full-service spa for relaxation-seekers, helicopter tours for adventurers and hula lessons for anyone wanting to experience that special part of Hawaiian culture. The resort also houses several bars and restaurants, including poolside dining options and a cliffside villa that is available to rent for private events. When night falls, guests can retire to their posh suites, which feature full kitchens, dining areas and private lanais that overlook gardens or the ocean.

42. Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Located between the Seattle Art Museum and Pike Place Market, Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is situated as downtown as it gets. When hotel guests aren’t out exploring the Emerald City, they can indulge in a treatment at the full-service spa; admire the views of Elliott Bay from the outdoor fire pit; soak up the sun by the outdoor pool (when the weather plays nice); or simply relax in the stylish guest rooms and suites. All accommodations boast a deep soaking tub and rain shower in the washrooms and down duvets and pillows in the living areas. Plus, guests are treated to a complimentary cup of coffee brought fresh each morning by the coffee concierge. When you’re craving more than caffeine, the Goldfinch Tavern serves Pacific Northwest cuisine for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

41. Montage Healdsburg

Spanning 258 picturesque acres filled with vineyards and oak trees, Montage Healdsburg appeals to travelers looking for a scenic getaway in Sonoma wine country. Even when you are relaxing in your room or suite, the surrounding landscape is on display thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and unique design of the bungalow-style accommodations, which dedicates one-third of the square footage to outdoor living. While exploring outside your abode, you’ll find an on-site spa (complete with 11 treatment rooms, a fitness center and an infinity pool), along with a restaurant, a bar, a poolside eatery and a grab-and-go market. What’s more, Montage Healdsburg provides a variety of activities on the property, such as hiking, biking, archery and pickleball, and the staff can arrange private tours and tastings at nearby wineries.

40. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown‘s convenient location within walking distance of tons of restaurants and attractions like the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the One World Observatory is just one of its many perks. When you enter the hotel, the contemporary art collection is sure to catch your eye, and once you’ve become acquainted with your refined guest room or suite, other luxury amenities await: Check out the 75-foot lap pool, hit the fitness center or relax in the globally inspired spa. Plus, if you’re traveling with kids in tow, they are sure to start their stay with a smile after being handed the complimentary children’s welcome gift. Guests can also enjoy dining at CUT, which is located just off of the lobby and helmed by acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck.

39. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

This property welcomes guests to the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills with a stylish lobby, upscale dining options and spacious guest rooms with private terraces. After dropping off your suitcases, head upstairs to one of the largest rooftop decks in Beverly Hills (complete with private cabanas) for a swim or a drink. Later, retreat to the spa for a caviar facial or a hot stone massage. Situated close to Rodeo Drive and the rest of the main attractions in Los Angeles, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills makes exploring the city’s top things to do very easy. Contact your personal concierge through your in-room iPad to arrange tours and excursions.

38. Baccarat Hotel New York

Decorated in whites, silvers and pops of crimson, Baccarat Hotel New York seems straight out of a glossy magazine. The lavish property, one of the top hotels in New York City, boasts pristine interiors in its guest rooms and suites (think: marble bathrooms and crystal accents). Accommodations pamper guests with minibars, Italian robes and luxury linens. A meal at the Grand Salon (the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant) will delight foodies, and a drink at The Bar, with its black-and-white checkered floors and extravagant chandeliers, will make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time. No visit would be complete without checking out the on-site Spa de la Mer, which offers traveler-approved body treatments, massages and facials in a chic environment.

37. The American Club Resort Hotel

This historic Wisconsin property was originally a lodge for working immigrants when it completed construction in 1918. Now, it’s a luxury resort hotel known for its top-notch customer service and sprawling grounds. The American Club Resort Hotel is located at Destination Kohler, which is home to four championship golf courses, a health and racquet club, numerous restaurants and a spa. There are walking trails across the grounds, as well as a complimentary shuttle between different resort attractions. Plus, the property’s wilderness preserve provides ample hiking, snowshoeing and fishing opportunities, depending on the season. Back inside, dark furniture and neutral wallpaper adorn the accommodations, which come standard with seating areas, refreshment centers and large showers.

36. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

This South Carolina retreat is a favorite among golfers, beach bums and anyone searching for a bit of Southern charm. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort looks more like a seaside mansion than a resort, with its stucco walls and iron balconies. However, the resort provides amenities galore, including three swimming pools (two outdoor and one indoor), a well-equipped fitness center, a 24-hour business center and a house car for guest use. Meanwhile, The Spa at The Sanctuary offers aqua retreats, solariums and multiple treatment rooms. Additionally, guests can spend their stays playing on one of five championship golf courses or relaxing on the beach before retiring to their Lowcountry-inspired accommodations. Each space comes outfitted with a memory foam bed, a stocked minibar and a marble shower, and accommodations start at 520 square feet.

35. Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

This stylish skyscraper hotel stands 61 stories high, making it one of the tallest buildings in Boston. Its impressive exterior is matched with an equally grand interior, which features a lobby with mahogany wood and a swirling mosaic that sets the scene for the hotel’s focus on art. Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston houses a varied art collection with works from acclaimed artists that aim to connect guests with the city’s creative history. Contemporary-style guest rooms and suites showcase Boston in all its glory through floor-to-ceiling windows and offer marble vanities, down duvets and pillows, and private bars. On-site amenities include a spa, a fitness center and an indoor pool, as well as two restaurants and a lobby bar.

34. Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah

As dynamic and charming as the city it resides in, Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah aims to expose travelers to classic Southern hospitality and refined luxury. The hotel is located on a cobblestone street between Chippewa Square and the Colonial Park Cemetery, and the building’s brick exterior covers an expertly designed interior with gold busts, black-and-white checkered floors and local art, merging eclectic and traditional decor. The 167 guest rooms and suites feature their fair share of unique art pieces, along with deluxe bath products, fully stocked private bars and Italian linens. Outside of the cozy digs, guests can squeeze in a workout at the fitness center, enjoy cocktails at the rooftop Peregrin bar, savor Southern favorites at The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and soak up the sun and 360-degree views from the rooftop pool.

33. Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

Since 1928, this oceanfront resort has welcomed vacationers looking for a peaceful beach getaway in northeast Florida’s Ponte Vedra Beach. Accommodations are spread out across 10 low-rise buildings and vary in layout and decor, with many offering full or partial ocean views. While you may be tempted to spend all of your waking hours lounging on the sandy shore, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club offers a plethora of additional amenities and activities, including a full-service spa with more than 100 services, 36 holes of golf, 15 tennis courts, four swimming pools, a children’s playground, a number of boutiques and shops, an oceanfront fitness center and 10 dining options. But if you are set on a beach day, consider renting one of the resort’s kayaks, paddleboards or beach bicycle cruisers.

32. Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Located in midtown, less than a mile from the High Museum of Art and Piedmont Park, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta is great for sightseers. Families with small kids will also enjoy the hotel’s welcome cookies, child-size bathrobes and hotel scavenger hunt, while those visiting on business can take advantage of the on-site event venues, which include a ballroom and a boardroom. Before setting off on whatever you have planned for the day, be sure to stop by Park 75 for a hearty breakfast. And if there’s time for an on-site lunch or dinner, Bar Margot serves signature dishes like grilled shrimp and grouper in an eccentric space. Anyone enjoying a more leisurely stay can also dine by the indoor pool before heading to the spa for a rejuvenating treatment. When the day is done, you’ll rest easy in the stylish rooms and suites outfitted with down pillows, private bars, free Wi-Fi access and city views.

31. The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

With its towering columns and intricate friezes, it would be hard to miss this Ritz outpost while walking around San Francisco‘s Nob Hill neighborhood. The hotel is housed within a neoclassical building built more than a century ago and manages to maintain its historic charm while also offering modern amenities like a 24-hour fitness center. Accommodations range from 400-square-foot guest rooms to nearly 2,000-square-foot suites, all of which feature striking marble bathrooms, coffee makers and writing desks. The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco also has two on-site dining options: The Lounge is a cocktail bar that serves coastal California fare and Parallel 37 dishes out American classics for breakfast.

30. The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel

Furthering its influence beyond just the hospitality industry, The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel has made its way onto the big screen, appearing in iconic films, such as “Home Alone 2” and “The Great Gatsby.” Not to mention, the opulent property has hosted the likes of John Lennon, Jackie Onassis and Elizabeth Taylor. Its corner location on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South adds to the allure, as does its elaborate French Renaissance-inspired facade. Inside, the guest rooms are just as grandiose, decorated in a beaux-arts style with chandeliers, 24-carat gold-plated bathroom fixtures, gilded headboards and crown molding. The Palm Court hosts the hotel’s posh afternoon tea, and the Champagne Bar is as glamorous as you would expect, serving breakfast, light fare and cocktails daily.

29. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

The Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is perfect for those who travel to Sin City without the intention of gambling or partying the (whole) night away. The hotel is a non-gaming and non-smoking property, and many visitors say it offers a calm atmosphere. An on-site spa helps visitors relax with massages, facials and salon services. Plus, the secluded pool and fitness center keep guests healthy. The property also houses the modern-American restaurant Veranda, as well as three bars (one of which is poolside). While Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas fosters tranquility, it is conveniently located on the Strip, should guests want to explore casinos and clubs.

28. Twin Farms

This all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is set on 300 acres in the charming Vermont countryside, making it a popular destination for travelers looking for a bit of luxury and seclusion. The intimate feel and cozy rooms, which feature antique furniture, fireplaces, feather beds, large windows with scenic views and complimentary homemade goodies, also make it perfect for a romantic getaway. The property focuses on responsible hospitality and utilizes Vermont-grown fruits and vegetables in the fresh, seasonal meals created on-site. What’s more, Twin Farms houses a spa that uses natural ingredients in its treatments. When it comes to activities, guests can tour the property’s beehives or enjoy all kinds of adrenaline-pumping pursuits, including biking, hiking and skiing on the hotel’s private trails.

27. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Bringing some extra elegance to the Windy City, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago wastes no time showing off its visual appeal. The reception area greets guests with white marble floors, gold decor accents and a modern crystal chandelier that appears more like a suspended piece of art than just a light fixture. But the hotel isn’t just good looks; guests have access one of the largest indoor pools in Chicago, a globally inspired restaurant and bar, and 24-hour business services. Plus, more than 900 shops are located one floor below the hotel. City view and lake room view rooms are available, both of which boast refrigerated private bars, signature Four Seasons customizable beds and Nespresso machines. And given the hotel’s location just steps from the Magnificent Mile, exploring the city’s best attractions is easy.

26. The Pierre, a Taj Hotel, New York

A New York City staple, The Pierre, a Taj Hotel, New York has resided on Fifth Avenue by Central Park since 1930. Often hosting galas and high-class events, the property touts an air of elegance and opulence and prides itself on its stellar service. White-gloved elevator operators will help guide you to your guest room, where you’ll be spoiled with luxury bath amenities, Turkish marble bathrooms, and plush bathrobes and slippers. Gourmet room service is available from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., though a meal at the on-site restaurant, Perrine, is an experience in and of itself. Finish the evening with a nightcap at the art deco-style Two E Bar and Lounge, which offers cocktails, light bites and live entertainment.

25. The Breakers Palm Beach

The Breakers Palm Beach serves as a year-round seaside getaway for anyone in need of some sun and sand. Along with its stretch of private beach, the hotel has four pools (including an adults-only pool) and six whirlpools, plus poolside bungalows are available to rent for a more pampered pool day. Guests can also rent bicycles to explore the surrounding area; play golf, tennis or basketball; rent water sports equipment to take out on the waves; and indulge in treatments at spa. And whether you’re craving Italian, seafood or a juicy steak, the 10 dining options are sure to satisfy. Guest rooms sport a natural color palette of blue, white and green and boast either ocean or resort views. In-room amenities include flat-screen TVs, minibars and free Wi-Fi access.

24. Halekulani

Situated on Waikiki Beach, Halekulani is considered by many to be a quintessential slice of Hawaiian paradise. Each of the hotel’s 453 guest rooms and suites comes with a balcony, a soaking tub and a flat-screen TV, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi access. With a lavish spa and a AAA Five Diamond restaurant on-site, you’ll be hard-pressed to leave the property. However, you shouldn’t miss the chance to participate in the hotel’s outdoor activities, such as surfing lessons or enjoying drinks on the terrace while listening to live Hawaiian music. Guests can also enjoy exploring nearby Honolulu attractions, such as Diamond Head State Monument and Ala Moana Center.

23. The Charleston Place

The Charleston Place sits in Charleston’s historic district, putting visitors just a stroll away from some of the city’s top sights, such as Waterfront Park and Charleston City Market. Back at the homey hotel, guests can take advantage of the on-site wellness offerings, which include a fitness center and luxurious spa. There’s also a rooftop pool (open seasonally) and a Jacuzzi, as well as a pool bar that serves tasty cocktails and light bites. For a heartier meal, take a seat at the award-winning Charleston Grill or The Palmetto Cafe, where you’ll be served Lowcountry fare and French-inspired cuisine. Rooms and suites here are elegantly decorated with dark wood furniture and come outfitted with amenities like reading nooks, minifridges and Italian marble bathrooms.

22. The Little Nell

Visitors staying in the glitzy mountain town of Aspen, Colorado, expect luxury — and The Little Nell provides just that. Accommodations at the town’s top hotel feature down comforters, gas fireplaces, soaking tubs and heated floors. In addition to traditional rooms and suites, the property also offers multibedroom condo rentals, which are perfect for larger groups. The ski-in/ski-out accommodations mean you can hit the slopes in no time; not to mention, you’ll be greeted by ski concierges prepared to help with any slope-side needs. While the mountain is the main event, après-ski opportunities abound at this cozy Colorado hotel. You can relax with a massage at the spa, take a dip in the outdoor heated pool and hot tub, or indulge in a comforting meal at either of the two on-site establishments.

21. Montage Palmetto Bluff

During a visit to Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, guests will relish the comforts of a luxurious hotel while also experiencing the area’s unique nature and culture. Travelers can participate in wildlife research with the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy or hop on a hotel bicycle and ride beneath the town’s Spanish moss-covered trees. Alternatively, guests can soak in their surroundings from the water during a yacht cruise or fishing excursion. Three pools, a fitness center and a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus supplement the hotel’s on-site amenities. When hunger strikes, visitors can indulge in an authentic Southern meal at Octagon or try one of the hotel’s other eateries. At the end of the day, guests will sleep well in the hotel’s varied accommodations, which include guest rooms, suites, residences, cottages and village homes.

20. Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Its celebration of Hawaiian culture and unparalleled luxury help Four Seasons Resort Lanai rank near the top of the Best Hotels in Hawaii list. A stay at this oasis on the Hawaiian island of Lanai will bring you closer to relaxation than you may have thought possible with its botanical gardens, private pool cabanas and spa. Guests seeking more excitement will have plenty to do as well, including playing a round on the championship golf course, sailing to hidden snorkeling coves, exploring the island in a Jeep or learning the arts of hula dancing and lei weaving. And with four on-site restaurants and three bars, all appetites are sure to be satisfied. Accommodations at this resort range from guest rooms with garden views to sprawling oceanfront suites with serene Japanese soaking tubs and in-mirror TVs.

19. The Broadmoor

For more than 100 years, The Broadmoor has welcomed travelers to admire the glistening lakes and dramatic peaks that frame Colorado Springs, Colorado. The massive hotel sits on the shores of Cheyenne Lake and serves as an excellent home base from which to embark on hiking, zip lining and climbing excursions. Upon returning from your adventures, The Broadmoor’s multiple restaurants and cafes ensure that no guest goes hungry, and its bars and lounges foster the perfect atmosphere for swapping stories over drinks. Travelers will also find two golf courses, three pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a spa and 315,000 square feet of event space on-site. The hotel houses a whopping 784 accommodations, from guest rooms and suites to cottages and brownstones. Each has one king-sized bed or two double beds and its own cozy mountain charm.

18. Boston Harbor Hotel

The aptly named Boston Harbor Hotel sits along the harbor waters of Rowes Wharf. This location offers travelers scenic views and easy access to numerous Boston shops, attractions and restaurants. After exploring the area, guests can look forward to spacious accommodations outfitted with Frette linens, complimentary Wi-Fi access and in-room tablets. Those who want to sit down for a meal on-site can head to the Rowes Wharf Sea Grille restaurant, finishing their meal with a nightcap at the Rowes Wharf Bar. A fitness center — complete with a pool, a sauna and a steam room — is also located on-site, as well as 20,000 square feet of meeting space.

17. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The Bal Harbour neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida, is the picture of modern luxury, and the area’s St. Regis outpost is no different. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort offers guests an upscale beach getaway within walking distance of the village’s designer boutiques and restaurants. Guest rooms and suites at the resort wow visitors with balconies, minibars and stylish decor. Meanwhile, the on-site restaurants, like Greek island-inspired Atlantikós, top off the posh experience. Lounge chairs and daybeds provide comfort for resort guests on the beach, and poolside service makes relaxing at the hotel’s pools a breeze. Guests can also visit the hotel’s luxurious spa to unwind.

16. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is the pinnacle of paradise. Situated beside the ocean on Hawaii’s Big Island, the property is the perfect base for a memorable adventure. The resort offers a plethora of excursions, from helicopter tours to boat trips to snorkeling adventures. However, it may prove difficult to leave the comfort of the resort considering it features various dining venues, a golf course, a spa and eight pools. Not to mention, each guest room and suite comes equipped with a coffee machine, a Bluetooth speaker, a flat-screen TV and a picturesque view of the ocean, pool or golf course.

15. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea provides everything a guest could want at a Hawaiian resort. An unbeatable beachfront location, complimentary cabanas, a resort shuttle and car, and kids programs are just some of the amenities that make this property stand out. During a stay, visitors can play golf and indulge at the spa or opt for more unique activities, such as taking surfing lessons or private yacht sunset tours. Back at the resort, accommodations provide ample space, with options ranging from basic king rooms to three-bedroom suites. Standard amenities include private lanais, Nespresso coffee makers, flat-screen TVs, and robes and slippers.

14. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

At Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, all of the suites and villas come with impressive features, from fireplaces to private garden patios. The spaces also include flat-screen TVs, commissioned artwork, customizable minibars and Mediterranean-inspired decor. While the accommodations are luxurious, the Southern California resort urges guests to get out and be active with its guided walking tours, two pools (one adults-only, one family-friendly), 16 tennis courts and nearby golf courses. When it’s time to relax after a day of active pursuits, visitors can book a treatment at the on-site spa, munch on snacks at the poolside restaurant Rein or sip on drinks with friends at The Pony Room.

13. Hotel Emma

This riverfront San Antonio property hasn’t always been a hotel. In fact, it first opened as a brewhouse in 1894 and was at one point the largest brewery in Texas. It wasn’t until 2002 that renovations for the building and neighborhood (now known as Pearl) began. Today, there are 146 rooms on-site with unique design touches like custom-made furniture and handmade Spanish porcelain tile in the bathrooms. After checking out your home for the evening — and enjoying the welcome margarita that will be waiting for you — relax at the rooftop pool or dine on South Texas cuisine at one of the two restaurants. Hotel Emma also has more than 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space if you are looking to host an event like a business meeting or a wedding.

12. Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Located down the street from the Boston Public Library in the city’s affluent Back Bay neighborhood, Mandarin Oriental, Boston offers 148 sophisticated guest rooms with city or garden views. In-room amenities like spa-inspired marble bathrooms, Diptyque toiletries, work desks, Nespresso coffee makers and yoga mats come standard. For some additional pampering, the spa offers a range of soothing treatments, as well as a crystal steam room and vitality pools. When hunger strikes, snag a table at Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, where you’ll be served globally inspired fare and elevated local favorites. And if you’re in Boston for business, there are a number of meeting venues suitable for groups of all sizes.

11. The Setai, Miami Beach

The Setai, Miami Beach stands out from your average Florida resort with its unique offerings and effortlessly classy atmosphere. Dark wood accents and Asian-inspired decor adorn the art deco-era property, making for an overall sleek vibe. Accommodations prove minimalism isn’t boring through carefully curated art and eye-pleasing neutral tones. Plus, luxuries like rainfall showers, dual vanities and Frette linens come standard. As for on-site dining, Jaya provides flavors from all over Asia, while The Ocean Grill serves Mediterranean-influenced dishes with a side of stunning ocean views. Previous visitors especially loved the modern Valmont Spa, which offers massages, facials, body treatments and signature rituals, as well as salon services. Other highlights of this Leading Hotels of the World outpost include its beach, its three infinity pools and its proximity to The Bass art museum.

10. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Upon arrival at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, guests will be in awe of the funky chandeliers, colorful murals, gold columns and ever-present pops of red on display throughout the accommodations and shared spaces. Luckily, the hotel is just as convenient as it is extravagant. Amenities include beach access, as well as a palm tree-lined pool, a fitness center and a theater that hosts cabaret performances. What’s more, guests can sample Argentine cuisine at Los Fuegos By Francis Mallmann, Asian flavors at Pao by Paul Qui and handcrafted cocktails at the lively Saxony Bar. Butler service and an on-site spa with hammams and a mix of standard treatments and art-inspired rituals are also available to those who seek some extra pampering during their stays.

9. XV Beacon Hotel

Situated in Beacon Hill, this 1903 beaux-arts building exudes grandeur, with its marble staircase, mahogany paneling and impressive art collection that includes a fourth-century Roman mosaic. Guest rooms combine understated, yet elegant decor with convenient amenities, such as cashmere throws, gas fireplaces, pillow menus and private bars, and special touches like fresh flowers make each guest feel special. And while XV Beacon Hotel is undeniably chic, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, housing a fine dining steakhouse called Moo….. A 24-hour fitness center is on-site as well, and the 24-hour concierge service is available to assist with any recommendations for excursions around the city. Plus, your pup doesn’t have to miss out as this is a pet-friendly property.

8. The Jefferson, Washington, DC

The Jefferson, Washington, DC is located in downtown Washington, D.C., making it the ideal location for sightseers and museumgoers. However, those with an affinity for the past don’t need to set foot outside the property for a history fix. The hotel, which has welcomed visitors since 1923, features original documents with Thomas Jefferson’s signature, thoughtfully curated paintings and an in-house historian. The Jefferson is a true staple of the city and fully immerses travelers in the atmosphere of the nation’s capital with its beaux-arts architecture, ornate decor, ample natural light, and spacious guest rooms and suites. This hotel is also home to The Greenhouse restaurant, a sophisticated bar and several well-equipped meeting rooms.

7. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort appeals to families looking for a fun-filled stay. Start your day with breakfast at the Ravello restaurant alongside Goofy and other Disney characters before throwing on your swimsuit and heading to the 5-acre water park, which features waterslides, interactive fountains and splash zones. For some peace and quiet, there is a calmer adults-only pool, and the on-site spa is the perfect place to relax while the little ones are busy playing at the kids camp. At the end of the day, everyone can convene at the rooftop steakhouse, Capa, to enjoy the nightly fireworks show. And best of all, whenever you want to visit one of the Disney theme parks, the resort offers complimentary transportation.

6. Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

Situated on a pristine stretch of the Kohala Coast, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is an idyllic retreat suitable for all sorts of travelers. Those looking to relax can lounge by one of the resort’s three pools before indulging in a treatment at the Auberge Spa while adventure-seekers take a surfing lesson or embark on a snorkeling excursion. The Holoholo Kids Crew ensures even the youngest of visitors have a blast, and cultural activities excite anyone looking to learn more about Hawaiian culture. Everyone can come together to enjoy the resort’s dining options, which include CanoeHouse, the signature oceanfront restaurant that features Japanese-inspired dishes, and the Clubhouse Bar, which sits by the on-site golf courses and serves lighter fare and local beers. Accommodations here range from guest rooms and suites to residences and estates, but no matter which option you choose, beautiful views are guaranteed.

5. Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach embodies an understated elegance that is perfect for an oceanside resort. Accommodations — which include rooms, suites and villas — sport simplistic, coastal decor, along with amenities like balconies, marble bathrooms and serene water views. The unique Mosaic Pool is at the heart of the property and features a whirlpool, a children’s pool and play area, and poolside cabanas. Meanwhile, the on-site spa provides rejuvenating treatments like the Laguna Beach facial and the sunrise sunset massage. The concierge can arrange for adventure-seeking travelers to get their adrenaline fix with surfing, snorkeling or sailing excursions. As for dining, The Loft dishes out American cuisine all day, and poolside dining is available at the Mosaic Bar and Grille. There’s also a lobby lounge where guests can sip cocktails while enjoying live entertainment and dazzling ocean views.

4. The Peninsula Chicago

The Peninsula Chicago is known for its welcoming staff and unparalleled service. Guests dining at the hotel’s swanky rooftop lounge are treated to handcrafted cocktails and global cuisine alongside live music and a sweeping view of the city. The hotel also features three additional dining options and stands close to downtown Chicago’s many restaurants. Guest rooms feature a neutral color palette with royal blue accents and art that showcases the official flower of Chicago, the chrysanthemum. Rooms also include plush beds, seating areas and tablet technology, allowing guests to customize the lighting and temperature. Visitors will find ample meeting space on-site, as well as a two-story spa and an indoor pool with breathtaking views. So, whether you’re visiting Chicago for business or leisure, The Peninsula Chicago is an excellent choice.

3. The Langham, Chicago

Located along the banks of the Chicago River, The Langham, Chicago impresses visitors with its elegant guest rooms and suites where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal breathtaking views of the city. Each room features a marble bathroom with a rain shower, plus a work desk and a cellarette with a stocked bar. The hotel’s spa and luminescent indoor pool help guests find relaxation amid the bustling city, and the cuisine at the hotel’s restaurant, Travelle, garners applause from past patrons. The property’s special offerings, such as a cozy on-site cinema suite and afternoon tea, are just a few more reasons why travelers enjoy their vacations here. While a stay at The Langham puts you within steps of Chicago’s major attractions, you may never want to leave this stylish sanctuary.

2. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

On New Year’s Eve in 1930, the Surf Club opened as an exclusive, members-only club where celebrities could find respite from the spotlight. The original building, where guests like Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor congregated, now contains the lobby of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, as well as the Lido Restaurant and the undeniably glamorous Champagne Bar. While staying at this oceanfront hotel, guests also have access to a spa, a fitness center, two outdoor pools, custom bicycles and a house car. Present-day accommodations bring the historic property into the modern age by offering flat-screen TVs, bedside USB charging stations, free Wi-Fi access and Bluetooth audio connectivity. PlayStations are even available on request.

1. Acqualina Resort & Residences

Ranking as the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA for 2024, Acqualina Resort & Residences is located just north of the flashing lights and bumping music of downtown Miami Beach, making it the perfect place to relax and relish the Florida sun. The resort exudes luxury with its deep red furnishings, silk decor and grand entrances akin to a Mediterranean palace. And with its 20,000-square-foot spa and adults-only pool with butler service, guests will be hard-pressed not to feel pampered. Two other pools are available for guest use, along with four restaurants offering alfresco dining and menus filled with everything from Greek to Japanese fusion to Italian cuisine. Visitors can also enjoy in-room dining in the chic rooms and suites where guests simply have to step out onto their private balconies for stunning ocean and bay views. For a complete list of America’s top hotels, check out U.S. News’ Best Hotels in the USA ranking.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Christina Maggitas is an editor on the Travel team at U.S. News and has been researching, reviewing, writing and editing hotel content for several years. She is part of the team who works on data and award collection for the Best Hotels rankings.

