How to Refresh Your Laundry Room with Smart Tech and Style

The laundry room is fast becoming one of the most high-tech areas of the home, providing advances in cleaning as well as time savings.

“The laundry room used to be a place where you just — well –did your laundry, but it’s evolving into a combination of function, efficiency and style. And that’s why laundry-room renovations are becoming increasingly popular in the last few years,” says Shannon Feick, co-owner of ASAP Properties in Cincinnati.

Experts say these changes will make the room where you wash and fold clothing a place where you’re happy to go when this unavoidable task comes up.

How Much a Laundry Room Revamp Costs

Most home experts and interior designers agree: Laundry rooms need to be updated every few years because of advancements in laundry technology as well as shifts in design aesthetic. Plus, it is one of the hardest working rooms in a home, and homeowners would be wise to make this daily or weekly chore something they look forward to, says Melissa Fenigstein, principal of New Age Interiors in Syosset, N.Y.

“Have fun with the space and make it enjoyable while you spend time in it,” Fenigstein says. “Because laundry rooms are not typically large spaces, the ease of refreshing with fun and playful wall coverings and lighting is neither cost prohibitive or a large time investment.”

According to Angi, laundry room renovations cost $8,100 on average, but that number can range between $1,300 for a surface-level revamp to $15,000 if you are changing floors or the room’s layout. Costs vary because of labor, any electrical or plumbing that needs to be done and room size. New appliances can cost between $500 and $2,500 — the better machines with the best tech come in at the higher price.

How to Upgrade Your Laundry Room

Here are some ways homeowners can turn an everyday laundry room into the high-tech helper it is meant to be.

Go with smart appliances. If you haven’t updated your washer and dryer in the last five years, you likely will be amazed by the functions these appliances have now, thanks to new options as well as the integration of tech in ways that change how people do laundry.

“Wi-Fi enabled washers and dryers optimize efficiency, offering remove control, load adjustment and maintenance notifications,” says Daniel Cabrera, a real estate expert with 14 years of interior design and construction experience, who is also the owner of Sell My House Fast in San Antonio.

For example, a Maytag smart washer or dryer sends its owners text messages when it is time to transfer a load to the next machine or to fold clean clothing. You can even assign these tasks to a family member — but the machine can’t make your cranky teen do what you ask, sorry. You also can use a smart assistant like Google or Alexa to control your appliance, Maytag says. And it has self-cleaning cycles as well, so you don’t have to do it yourself.

These machines also have new cycle options that individualize how you clean your clothing and other items, says John Peña, a real estate agent and CEO of Peña El Paso Reality Group in El Paso, Texas. For example, features such as steam cleaning or allergy cycles let a homeowner pick what they need from their washing machine on any given day. “They can also opt for energy-efficient models to save on utility bills,” he says.

One feature that Adam Chahl, a Vancouver real estate agent, loves is the automatic detergent dispensers in modern appliances, which makes doing laundry a breeze, he says. “You can see that incorporating new technology into your laundry room can greatly improve its function,” says Chal.

Don’t forget essentials such as LED and other forms of energy-efficient lighting, which improves the visibility of the space but also reduces utility costs.

Use ergonomic design. Stackable washers and dryers are a great way to save space, and they can make doing laundry easier because you don’t have to bend down as far to put the clothing into the machines. If you’re Gen Z, that may sound unnecessary, but to everyone from the greatest generation to baby boomers to Gen X, these ergonomic shifts are seismic.

“Incorporating ergonomic elements like raised platforms for machines and wall-mounted accessories can significantly improve comfort and ease of use,” Cabrera says. “These upgrades not only enhance the functionality of a laundry room but also its appeal, aligning with modern home trends.”

Upgrade the everyday. Custom storage solutions also help make a laundry room work in a way that limits how much time you have to spend there, which is really what most homeowners want when it comes to this chore, Cabrera says.

“Tailored cabinetry maximizes space utility,” Cabrera says. “Features like integrated ironing boards and hidden drying racks, coupled with sufficient storage, can declutter and streamline laundry processes.”

Even simple additions can make a laundry room more accessible for mature homeowners or those who want to make the room useful for every age group in a home, Peña says. After all, kids have to learn how to do laundry sometime.

“Homeowners also can consider adding a hanging rod or retractable clothesline for air drying garments,” Peña says. “These elements not only make the space more visually appealing but also create a sense of joy while doing laundry.”

Cabrera also recommends aesthetic refreshes, such as neutral paint, enhanced lighting and decorative elements, tohelp make your washing experience more pleasant. Add in durable flooring, like luxury vinyl tile, a smart addition to avoid water damage. “LVT combines practicality with the aesthetics of pricier materials,” he says.

Making these changes in a laundry room will come back to you many times over, both when you live there and when you go to sell the home, says Matt Little, director and owner of Festoon House, a decorative lighting supplier in Sydney, Australia.

“It’s a wise investment to remodel your laundry room. Modern flooring and decor options, technological developments and better equipment allow homeowners to design a stunning and functional laundry room that adds a bit more happiness to the work of washing laundry,” Little says.

