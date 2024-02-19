How to Decide Where to Apply for Law School

America has roughly 200 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association. They range widely in geography, size, reputation, tuition,…

America has roughly 200 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association. They range widely in geography, size, reputation, tuition, culture and specific offerings. As an applicant, determining which of these schools to apply to can feel daunting.

To start, thorough research can reveal a lot about what distinguishes one school from another. Talk to peers and mentors, attend admissions events, visit campuses, dig into different schools’ websites and read news sources online — like the Law Admissions Lowdown!

Factors to Consider

Think carefully about what you’re looking for in a law school, beyond a prestigious name.

Are you looking for a full-time, part-time or online program?

Are there particular programs or legal clinics that would serve your professional goals? Are you aiming for a particular location where you hope to launch your career?

[Read: Why Law School Location Matters.]

Do you do better at a smaller or larger school? A rural or urban setting? A school that emphasizes academic research or practical skills?

Are you looking for other factors, like a community that is amenable to your religious or political views, or one that emphasizes diversity or social justice?

Consider which of these factors are most important to you. Your criteria should help you narrow down your options without ruling too many out!

Making a List

I recommend applying to at least a dozen law schools, unless you have very specific needs. For example, you may have a shorter list if you are limited to one city or region for personal reasons.

It may make sense to start with a larger list, perhaps 20 or 30 schools. Use law school rankings and statistics to determine a realistic range of schools based on important factors like your grades and LSAT or GRE score. These numbers aren’t the only things that matter in law school admissions, but they shape your rough odds at each school.

[Read: 10 Key Differences Between the LSAT and GRE.]

Next, break down your list into three relative categories: reach, midrange and safety schools.

Reach Law Schools

While it is risky to get too emotionally attached to your dream schools, it is good to identify them early. They will provide you with the motivation to persist through a long process.

It is OK to aim high with law school school applications, with more than a third of your list composed of reach schools. Still, be selective. Don’t just write down the most famous law schools you can think of.

Research which reach schools would be most likely to select you based on your strengths. Confirm that your numbers aren’t too far from the school’s medians, even if you are a “splitter” with low grades or LSAT scores.

[Related:What to Look for in a Reach Law School]

If your heart is set on one of these schools in particular, see if it offers an early decision option.

Mid-Range Law Schools

At least half of your list should be composed of schools where your grades and LSAT scores are roughly in line with their medians. This means that your odds are realistic, if far from guaranteed.

These target or midrange law schools form the core of your list, so select them carefully. Make sure that they are in locations where you’d like to live and that they have clinics or elective classes in the fields you hope to study.

Ideally, you’ll be admitted to multiple target schools. Then, you can look at each one more closely and compare or even negotiate financial aid offers between them.

Safety Law Schools

Finally, add a couple of safety schools where your grades and LSAT score give you a high chance of admission.

For college, you may have padded your list with extra safety schools to avoid ending up empty-handed. Law school is a bit different, because you always have other life options. If you don’t get into a law school you are happy with, you could reapply the following cycle, perhaps with a higher LSAT score and stronger essays.

A good safety school should provide something that excites you, like a great location or special opportunities related to your career goals. A law school that truly supports you and your professional goals is worth the investment, and you may receive a generous scholarship that eases your decision.

The research you put into shaping your list of schools will pay off when it comes time to choose between multiple great options. Moreover, it will also help you articulate this interest in your application essays and interviews. Schools want candidates who feel invested in joining their community.

More from U.S. News

How to Defer Law School Admission

Law School Application Deadlines: 3 Common Myths

How to Handle a Law School Application Mistake

How to Decide Where to Apply for Law School originally appeared on usnews.com