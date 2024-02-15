Bank of America Cardholders Can Now Earn Extra Rewards at Starbucks

Now your morning dark roast could give your wallet a boost, too. Starbucks and Bank of America announced a new…

Now your morning dark roast could give your wallet a boost, too. Starbucks and Bank of America announced a new partnership that offers more when you pay for your coffee using an eligible debit or credit card linked in the Starbucks app.

Bonus Stars and Cash Back

Starbucks Rewards customers who pay with linked funds through the Starbucks app already earn two Stars per dollar. With this new partnership, you’ll earn an extra Star for every $2 you spend when you link and pay with your eligible Bank of America card. There is no cap on the amount of Stars you can earn, and these can be redeemed for drinks or added ingredients, food items, merchandise and whole-bean coffee.

Not only will you rack up extra Stars, you’ll also earn an additional 2% cash back from Bank of America. This means that your Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card that earns two points on dining purchases will also earn 2% cash back at Starbucks. Or the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card that gives users 1.5% cash back on all spending will earn 3.5% cash back on purchases with the Starbucks app.

But what if your card doesn’t normally earn cash back for purchases? Even Bank of America qualifying debit and nonrewards cards will earn 2% cash back on purchases in the Starbucks app.

There’s no cap on the amount of cash back you can earn through Starbucks purchases, and it will be deposited into an eligible deposit or credit account within 30 days of you redeeming it.

It’s important to note that Starbucks Stars aren’t earned on taxes or tips, alcohol purchases, physical Starbucks Cards, and Starbucks eGifts. However, your total purchase amount will earn 2% cash back from Bank of America. Additionally, although your cash back earnings don’t expire, Starbucks rewards expire six months after the calendar month in which they were earned. Finally, some Starbucks locations don’t accept payment from the app, so be sure to check your location.

Which Cards Qualify?

Most Bank of America debit and credit cards qualify, along with Merrill Lynch credit cards. A few exceptions include ATM-only cards, travel and corporate cards, small business employee cards, fleet cards, and any health account or flexible spending account cards.

How Do I Get Started?

To take advantage of this perk, you must enroll through BofA’s BankAmeriDeals program, add your qualifying Bank of America card to your Starbucks Rewards account and pay using the Starbucks app in the store or when ordering ahead.

If you don’t already have the Starbucks app on your phone, you’ll need to either download it or register for the U.S. Starbucks Rewards program online.

