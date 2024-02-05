Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $609.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.82 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.50 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 4%. The stock has declined slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

