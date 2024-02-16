16 Best Jobs for High School Graduates

Careers for high school graduates High school graduates have great options when it comes to careers. Here are 16 opportunities…

Careers for high school graduates

High school graduates have great options when it comes to careers. Here are 16 opportunities for those with high school degrees or equivalents. Some jobs on this list also require some postsecondary training, but there’s no need to go into college debt for them.

The jobs on the list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, and require only a high school diploma or no degree. Data is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

16. Security Guard

Median salary: $34,750

Expected job growth by 2032: -1.3%

Security guards safeguard people, property and assets and are responsible for monitoring and patrolling designated areas to prevent theft or unauthorized access. Since most security guard positions offer on-the-job training, this job provides an opportunity to enter the workforce quickly without the need for extensive formal education.

15. Bus Driver

Median salary: $50,890

Expected job growth by 2032: 5.4%

Bus drivers pick up and drop off passengers at designated locations following a predetermined route and schedule. To become a bus driver, you typically only need a high school diploma or its equivalent. However, most states require bus drivers to be at least 18 years old and 21 to drive across state lines. Once hired, bus drivers typically receive a few months of on-the-job training.

14. Carpenter

Median salary: $51,390

Expected job growth by 2032: 0.9%

Carpenters rank No. 6 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 19 among the Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree. They construct and repair building structures and fixtures made from wood and other materials. After earning a high school diploma, most carpenters go through an apprenticeship program in which they typically complete a set number of hours of technical training in areas like basic carpentry and blueprint reading.

13. Taxi Driver

Median salary: $30,670

Expected job growth by 2032: 20.6%

Taxi drivers take people to airports, across town and anywhere else they want to go. They may have flexible hours that allow them to take breaks and rest. Depending on the state, taxi drivers may need a special license, but no formal education credential is required.

12. Construction Worker

Median salary: $40,750

Expected job growth by 2032: 4.4%

Construction workers are jack-of-all-trades professionals who often work in teams to complete construction projects. Their responsibilities can vary depending on the type of construction project, but they typically include erecting scaffolding, loading and unloading building materials, installing foundations and operating heavy machinery. Construction workers don’t need formal education to start since they undergo ample on-the-job training.

11. Optician

Median salary: $39,610

Expected job growth by 2032: 2.7%

Opticians are professionals who specialize in fitting and dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses. A bachelor’s degree is not required to enter this profession since most aspiring opticians receive on-the-job training.

Note that some states may require opticians to be certified in eyeglass or contact lens dispensing by passing exams from the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners.

10. Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $40,410

Expected job growth by 2032: 11.5%

Delivery truck drivers typically deliver packages from a distribution center to businesses and residences and stick to a particular delivery area. You can get started without a high school diploma in some cases, but employers usually prefer high school graduates. Once hired, you’ll receive on-the-job training that may last up to a month.

9. Plumber

Median salary: $60,090

Expected job growth by 2032: 2.3%

Plumber ranks No. 4 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 8 among the Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree. While you don’t need a four-year college degree to become a plumber, many unions and businesses require prospective plumbers to receive a set amount of hours of technical education, which could include topics such as applied physics and math as well as up to 2,000 hours of paid training working alongside an experienced plumber.

8. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $45,230

Expected job growth by 2032: 22.3%

Solar photovoltaic installer ranks No. 3 among the Best Construction Jobs. This job usually requires only a high school diploma, but some workers may also take classes in community colleges or technical schools. Once hired, solar photovoltaic installers undergo a one-year training period. Depending on the state, a license may also be required.

These workers assemble solar PV panels on the roofs of buildings, and the panels convert solar power into electricity.

7. Choreographer

Median salary: $50,990

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Choreographer ranks No. 2 among the Best Creative and Media Jobs and No. 9 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. Choreographers create and direct original dance movements and routines for performances and productions. They typically have at least a high school diploma or equivalent although it’s not required. Many start their careers as dancers and hone their skills for years.

6. Maintenance and Repair Worker

Median salary: $44,980

Expected job growth by 2032: 3.6%

Maintenance and repair worker ranks No. 3 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and No. 8 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. Maintenance and repair workers fix and maintain machines, mechanical equipment and buildings. To become one, you’ll typically need a high school diploma or equivalent and practical on-the-job training. Some states may require you to become licensed as well.

5. Pharmacy Technician

Median salary: $37,790

Expected job growth by 2032: 5.6%

Pharmacy technician ranks No. 7 among the Best Jobs Without a Degree. After getting a high school degree or equivalent, a pharmacy technician may learn the role through on-the-job training. They fill prescriptions, communicate with customers about medications, and work with pharmacists or other medical professionals.

4. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $63,760

Expected job growth by 2032: 11.4%

Flight attendant ranks No. 3 among the Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree and No. 5 among the Best Social Services Jobs. Flight attendants are members of the flight crew responsible for maintaining the safety, security and comfort of passengers. Most airlines require flight attendants to have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate as well as experience working in customer service.

3. Electrician

Median salary: $60,240

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.4%

Electrician ranks No. 1 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 7 among the Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent to get started as an electrician. From there, you can go to technical school or start an apprenticeship program that may take up to five years. Most states require electricians to be licensed.

Electricians install and repair wiring, electrical power and lighting systems in new buildings and established properties.

2. Community Health Worker

Median salary: $46,190

Expected job growth by 2032: 14.1%

Community health worker ranks No. 2 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. Community health workers can get started with high school diplomas and some on-the-job training. Depending on the employer, certification may be required.

Community health workers are the point people for social services and health services providers. They find out what health-related issues affect the people they serve, then share that data with services providers.

1. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $59,020

Expected job growth by 2032: 14.5%

Hearing aid specialist ranks No. 1 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree and No. 4 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. Hearing aid specialists help individuals with hearing loss to fit, select, and maintain their hearing aids and enhance their quality of life. To become one, you can either obtain a degree in hearing instrument fitting and dispensing or receive on-the-job training at your workplace.

