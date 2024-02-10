10 Legit Ways to Get Free Money

Trying to pay bills and build savings with limited funds is an all too common dilemma. Sometimes there’s just not…

Trying to pay bills and build savings with limited funds is an all too common dilemma. Sometimes there’s just not enough money to go around.

A 2023 Payroll.org survey discovered that 78% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. The stress can be tremendous, especially as the cost of goods and services escalates and if you’ve already cut down on spending. To relieve that pressure and get ahead, take action to bring more cash into your budget.

There are many legitimate ways to increase your income in your spare time — often with little to no commitment. Here are 10 options to get you started.

1. Join a Focus Group

Brands want to know if their product or service is really appealing to customers, and if not, how they can make improvements. One way they find out is by contracting with a third-party business that assembles people for objective focus groups. Some companies to check out: Focus Group, User Interviews and Probe Research.

Participating in focus groups can be a fun, interesting and profitable way to give your opinion, either online or in person. Typical compensation is $125 per hour, so if you do a couple two-hour groups a month you’ve just upped your income by $250.

2. Be a Research Subject

If you’re interested in contributing to scientific discovery while also making extra money, you may consider enrolling in a paid clinical trial.

Depending on factors like the number of required visits and length of time the trial takes, it can be quite lucrative. For example, Velocity Clinical Research reported it offers between $500 and $2,500 for vaccine studies after you complete all visits and follow-up requirements.

Find out if any are available in your area by visiting ClinicalTrials.gov.

[SEE: 15 Best Websites to Make Money Online.]

3. Take on Gig Work

Even if you have a full-time job, you may be able to pick up some additional work in your field of expertise or interest in the early mornings, evenings or on weekends.

Whatever skillset you have, there’s a freelance gig you can do. Platforms like Upwork and Freelancer can connect you to people who need projects done.

How much you can make depends on what you do and the price you negotiate. As an example, if you are a website designer, you might charge $75 per hour. If you’re a bookkeeper, you might charge between $19 and $32 per hour for freelance assignments.

[Related:Best Gig Economy Jobs]

4. Become a Subject-Matter Consultant

If you have a high level of knowledge in certain subjects, from finance to technology, other companies may come to you for advice.

With consulting firms like Gerson Lehrman Group you can create a profile with an overview of your resume and your availability for a consultation. Once you do, you’ll be notified when another company would like to have a professional conversation with you. The conversations are typically done by phone, and pay $125 per hour, on average.

5. Sign Up for Surveys

Want to earn a little cash while you’re standing in line at the grocery store or waiting for your turn at the post office? By taking online surveys, which you can do from anywhere and at any time via your mobile phone or other smart device, you can add a few dollars to your budget by sharing your opinion.

Check out well-regarded, free to join online survey sites like Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, OneOpinion and Opinion Outpost. You won’t get rich (according to Swagbucks, members can earn a couple hundred to a couple thousand extra dollars a year) but when you’re pinching pennies, even a few extra bucks can help.

6. Watch Videos

Watching shows and commercials is another way to bring in supplementary cash. Sign up with a company like Nielsen and you’re ready to go. You can watch everything from movie previews and television programs to advertisements. In exchange, you’ll receive points, which you can redeem for cash via PayPal or gift cards from different retailers.

Nielsen says that participants can earn up to $60 in points each year.

7. Help Your Neighbors

People in your community may need assistance that you can provide, for a fee. Whether it’s feeding and walking pets while they are on vacation, child care, helping somebody move or weeding gardens, the opportunities are virtually endless.

Just set a fair price and do the work, and you’ll build a reputation and get more work.

Use a community platform such as Nextdoor to see what people are looking for and let people know that you are available. Facebook groups are another good resource to connect with your local community — and don’t be afraid to spread the word to your friends, too.

8. Sell Things Online

Although plenty of people have the occasional yard sale to make money from purging items that they don’t need anymore, you can turn it into a side business any time of the year.

Either have friends and family members donate items like clothes and accessories, or pick them up on the cheap at other peoples’ garage sales. Sell them for a profit using popular apps like Poshmark and Depop.

[See: Best Buy and Sell Apps for Used Stuff.]

The amount you can earn varies by what you sell and how often, but Gigworker reports the average seller makes roughly $500 a month on Poshmark.

9. Refer Your Friends

Some businesses — from credit card companies and banks to retailers and travel sites — will pay you for referring your friends to their products or services.

It works by getting a unique referral code or link from the company, which you share to your network of friends or family members. When they use that code or link, you benefit.

Referral program opportunities are typically listed on a company’s website, but you may also see an email invitation. Chase Bank, for example, has a program where you’ll get $50 for each person who opens a qualifying Chase checking account with your referral code, with a limit of $500 per calendar year.

10. Drive, Deliver and Earn

Why not make money when you’re and about? You can do it by using your car to take people where they want to go with companies like Uber and Lyft.

The upside to driving for cash is that you can incorporate it into your daily routine, so if you’re on your way to or returning from your regular job and don’t mind a little detour, you can pick someone else up along the way.

According to ZipRecruiter, the national average hourly pay for an Uber driver is $19 per hour.

Be Open to All Reasonable Possibilities

Money-making opportunities abound. Think creatively and hone your entrepreneurial spirit. When you do, you can soothe some of the anxiety you may experience when covering expenses and saving money feels impossible with only your 9-to-5 job.

More from U.S. News

How to Get Free Money as a Student

10 Ways to Get Free Money From the Government

7 Things to Know Before Starting Your Side Hustle

10 Legit Ways to Get Free Money originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/29/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.