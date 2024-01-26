Southside Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported net income of $17.3 million…

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported net income of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tyler, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.7 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $263.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.