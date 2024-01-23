Old National Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $132.5 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $132.5 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $689.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $470.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $582 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.