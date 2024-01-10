NC–Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

____

NORTH CAROLINA

MEDICAID EXPANSION

RALEIGH, N.C. — Barely a month into the start of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina and over 310,000 low-income adults have enrolled in the government health coverage, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday. The governor joined the U.S. administrator for Medicaid and Medicare services at a Raleigh church to highlight the upcoming deadline for the open-enrollment period for other subsidized insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act. A record number of people have selected a plan through the online insurance marketplace. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 3 p.m.

WINTER WEATHER

CONCORD, N.H. — A major storm has drenched the Northeast and slammed it with fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. That’s followed a bout of violent weather ranging from snowstorms to tornado reports in other areas of the country. Parts of Long Island in New York were inundated by coastal flooding on Wednesday. In New Jersey, roads were flooded and rivers were rising. The same weather system already brought heavy rain, hail and at least three reported tornadoes to the South. Meanwhile, many areas of Florida face the threat of flooding. And the snowy Midwest is being warned that temperatures could plunge. By Kathy McCormack and Scott McFetridge. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video, audio.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

HOT HOUSE DEATH

The family of an elderly couple found dead in their South Carolina home where the temperature was around 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) had trouble with their heater not working days before their deaths, their family told police. Family members called Spartanburg Police on Saturday after not hearing from the couple. A police officer and a paramedic found Joan Littlejohn, 84, and Glennwood Fowler, 82, dead in their bedroom after having to find an unlocked window, authorities said. SENT: 270 words.

LONGEST SERVING SENATOR RETIRES

The longest currently serving state senator in the U.S. doesn’t plan to run for office again this year in South Carolina. Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler was elected to the Senate in 1976 and has served ever since. UPCOMING: 300 words, photo by 3:30 p.m.

ELECTION 2024-DEBATE

WAUKEE, Iowa — Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will be alone on the debate stage for the first time. Haley and DeSantis have spent much of the Republican presidential primary flanked by lower-polling rivals. The stakes are high for the former U.N. ambassador and the Florida governor on Wednesday. The moment is especially important for Haley, a politician long known for her disciplined approach to messaging. Haley’s reputation has been tested recently after a series of gaffes. Haley failed to mention slavery as the root cause of the Civil War and quipped that New Hampshire voters will have a chance to “correct” the results that emerge from Iowa. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE

RICHMOND, Va. — A remade Virginia General Assembly is set to convene its 2024 session. The Legislature will kick off 60 days of work on Wednesday with a Democratic majority newly in charge of both chambers. Last year’s consequential election cycle saw the GOP lose its House of Delegates majority. Guns, gambling, abortion, public safety and other issues will be on the agenda this year. Democrats will need to win Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s support for certain priorities and will aim to work around him to advance others. Republicans say they want to hold Democrats accountable for any push too far to the left. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 870 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND LEGISLATURE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland General Assembly is gathering for its annual 90-day legislative session. It starts Wednesday at noon with lawmakers set to wrestle with budget challenges as well as measures on affordable housing and public safety. Maryland is facing a projected structural deficit of $761 million in the next fiscal year. That deficit is expected to balloon to about $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2029, largely due to rising costs of a K-12 education funding reform law. The future deficits have prompted some talk in Annapolis about taking action this year to raise revenues, but leading lawmakers are sounding wary of doing so this session. By Brian Witte. SENT: 780 words, photo.

CLIMATE-LOW SNOW COVER

DENVER — Areas across the globe have seen spring snowpack shrink over the last 40 years, and a new study says for many of them climate change is clearly to blame. Wednesday’s study in the journal Nature finds a key threshold for the future of snowpacks in the Northern Hemisphere: 17.6 degrees. In places where the winter averages colder than that, often the snowpack survives because it’s cold enough. But areas warmer than 17.6 degrees for a winter average, like the Upper Colorado River basin, tend to see their winter wonderland dreams melt. And it’s bad news for water supply. By Seth Borenstein and Brittany Peterson. SENT: 950 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

____

____

