How to Approach Law School Seat Deposits

Don’t be afraid to put down a deposit at one or more law schools, even if you’re still waiting on other schools.

Because law school admission is a rolling process, applicants will not receive all their decisions at once. Waiting can be hard, but no news isn’t necessarily bad news.

Some schools may take many months to make a final decision. Recent events like the end of race-conscious admissions have slowed down the cycle. Process changes and the introduction of more optional essays mean more work for admissions offices.

So, don’t panic if you haven’t heard back by March or even April. It can be appropriate to send a brief update on your candidacy, but communicating your anxiety or frustration to schools will not come across well. No one wants a rash lawyer who cracks under pressure.

What about the law schools where you have been accepted? They will usually ask you to confirm your intent to attend by placing one seat deposit or more.

The Basics of Law School Seat Deposits

Seat deposits tend to range from $200 to $500, although some are up to $1,000. They are usually nonrefundable.

Schools ask for seat deposits to nudge applicants off the fence. Applicants who wisely apply to a balanced target list of at least a dozen law schools are likely to gain entrance to multiple schools. While it’s great to have options, each of those acceptances takes a place away from other interested applicants.

When you put down a seat deposit, and decline admission at law schools where you are less interested, you free up space and merit scholarship money for other applicants on the waitlist. That is why waitlisted applicants start hearing back around late April, after initial deposit deadlines pass.

As waitlisted applicants receive new offers, they may take themselves off other waitlists and decline admission at law schools where they have already put down seat deposits. This opens up space for even more applicants. This game of musical chairs may continue until September, even after classes commence.

When Are Law School Seat Deposits Due?

The first deposit deadline is typically around April 15 or May 1, but read your acceptance letter closely for specific instructions, which may vary between applicants based on the timing of their acceptance. Some law schools require two or three deposits before full tuition is due.

While law schools aim to make decisions before seat deposit deadlines in April, this isn’t a guarantee. Sometimes they’re late. As frustrating as this is, you may not hear back from every law school before your first seat deposit is due.

Can You Pay Multiple Seat Deposits?

Putting down a seat deposit is not usually a binding commitment, although admissions officers dislike it when applicants drag their feet and hold up their process. Current Law School Admission Council policies encourage law schools to allow applicants who have made seat deposits to accept new offers from law schools.

It may make sense to place multiple seat deposits in some cases. Before doing so, practice your lawyering skills by carefully reading the specific terms of your enrollment and scholarship offers to avoid jeopardizing your offer.

While it is uncommon, some programs require you to stipulate that you have forfeited enrollment and scholarship offers from other schools when making a seat deposit. Some of these programs may be binding commitments, even if you did not apply early decision.

Unlike in the past, the LSAC no longer provides reports to law schools about where each applicant has made a seat deposit or accepted a binding commitment. Still, law schools have other ways to learn this information, so don’t try to hide it.

What if You’re Unsure Where to Make a Seat Deposit?

If you need some extra time to decide, ask for it. As long as you’re polite, there’s no reason to be apprehensive. Admissions officers understand the time pressures applicants are under, and they may be willing to offer some flexibility.

It helps your case to present a brief and well-reasoned email about why more time would be helpful, like awaiting a school’s determination of financial aid or a scheduled campus visit.

How Do Seat Deposits Affect Scholarship Offers?

Making a seat deposit does not preclude scholarship negotiations. While it indicates your commitment, your circumstances may change. For example, you may receive new admission offers or other tempting professional opportunities.

As the admissions process progresses and applicants accept and decline offers, the amount of funds a school has available for merit scholarships may change. It may be reasonable to ask for a scholarship reconsideration. Some schools have processes in place for such requests, while others may be best approached with a polite email explaining your situation.

Ultimately, seat deposits cost little compared to the cost of law school tuition. Think of a seat deposit as a tentative commitment rather than the final word on your future.

