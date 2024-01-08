Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION-2024-BIDEN-SOUTH CAROLINA

CHARLESTON, S.C. — President Joe Biden wants Americans to know what he believes is at stake in this year’s presidential election. As part of that effort, the Democratic president is revisiting some of the nation’s worst traumas to highlight what happens when hate is allowed to fester. Biden traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday to speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church. The church was the site of a 2015 racist massacre in which nine Black churchgoers were shot to death during Bible study. Biden’s event comes after a blunt speech by the president on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. By Colleen Long and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON SPORTS STADIUM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to take up legislation to enable Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to build a new professional sports arena and entertainment district in Alexandria. The legislation is expected to be among the most high-profile issues legislators grapple with during the 2024 session, which begins Wednesday. Youngkin announced in December the state had the framework of a deal to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac. Lawmakers are being asked to create a public entity to help finance the project. Supporters say it’s a generational win for a state without a major professional sports team. Critics call it a giveaway to the wealthy. By Sarah Rankin and Matthew Barakat. SENT: 970 words, photo.

OREGON EMERGENCY LANDING

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal official says the Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Portland, Oregon, was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights. Alaska Airlines decided to restrict the aircraft from long flights over water so the plane could land quickly if the warning light reappeared. Aviation officials also have found the chunk of the fuselage that was expelled from the aircraft. On Monday, federal officials approved a process for inspecting other similar Boeing planes to avoid a repeat of the scare on Alaska Airlines. That could speed the return to flying of 171 planes worldwide that U.S. officials ordered grounded on Saturday. By Claire Rush and David Koenig. SENT: 950 words, photos, video, audio.

LOCALIZATION

