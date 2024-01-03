Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-FELONS VOTING

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina law that makes it a serious crime for someone to vote while still on probation or parole for a felony conviction shouldn’t be thrown out, especially with a change to the law that took effect this week, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Webster on Tuesday issued an order recommending to deny a request by lawyers for groups representing poor residents and Black union members to invalidate what they called the “strict liability” law. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2 p.m.

APPEALS COURT-CHIEF JUDGE

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s top judge has quietly replaced the next leader of the state’s intermediate-level appeals court in a move that appears to run counter to tradition at the Court of Appeals. The new chief judge of the 15-member Court of Appeals is Judge Chris Dillon, whose appointment to the position took effect Monday, according to Dillon’s biography on the court’s website. He succeeds Judge Donna Stroud, who had been chief judge for the past three years. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

NEW STATE SENATOR

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A longtime former Columbia city council member will soon be joining the state Senate. Democrat Tameika Isaac Devine is the winner of a Tuesday special election to replace the late John Scott. Upon certification, Isaac Devine becomes just the sixth woman currently serving in the 46-member legislative chamber. According to unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission, she got over 85% of the vote in the Democratic stronghold. Only 7.5% of registered voters reportedly turned out for the contest. The results are expected to be certified Jan. 4 ahead of next week’s start to the 2024 legislative session. Isaac Devine is a real estate attorney who served on the Columbia City Council from 2002 to 2021. SENT: 260 words.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is starting the campaign year by evoking the Revolutionary War to mark the third anniversary of the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection and visiting the South Carolina church where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners. The Democratic president is seeking to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues could determine the fate of American democracy. Biden is kicking off 2024 in Pennsylvania by delving into some of the country’s darkest moments rather than an upbeat affirmation of his record. Former President Donald Trump is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination. Trump’s team argues Biden is threatening democracy because of the indictments brought against the former president. By Will Weissert and Zeke Miller. SENT: 720 words, photo, audio.

VIRGINIA

REGISTRAR INDICTED

A judge is expected to dismiss the last remaining count against a former Northern Virginia registrar accused of misconduct in the 2020 general election. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND ECONOMY-REPORT

ANNAPOIS, Md. — A new report says Maryland’s economic growth effectively stalled in 2017 and has been stagnant ever since. That’s despite the fact that the state tops the nation in several key economic categories. The report is the first of its kind released Wednesday by Comptroller Brooke Lierman. The report found that Maryland is behind neighboring states and the nation in gross domestic product, personal income, real wages and population growth. The report found that Maryland’s low unemployment rate is an indicator of a constrained labor supply, with the number of vacancies exceeding the number of available workers. By Brian Witte. SENT: 560 words, photo.

TAX CUTS-STATES

Almost every U.S. state has cut taxes in some way in the past three years. But that trend may be slowing as many states head into their 2024 legislative sessions with lagging tax revenues. Every state except Alaska and Nevada has enacted either permanent cuts, temporary suspensions or one-time rebates on their income, sales, property or gas taxes. Neither Alaska nor Nevada charges an income tax, and Alaska also has no statewide sales tax. Though states ended 2023 with record fund balances, those are expected to decline in 2024. California is expecting the biggest hit, with a projected $68 billion budget deficit. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

