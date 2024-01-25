Cullen/Frost: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102.6 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102.6 million.

The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $598 million, or $9.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

Cullen/Frost shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

