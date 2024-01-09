CalAmp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.27 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $53.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 27 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.81.

