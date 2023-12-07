Smartsheet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.4 million in…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $245.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $254 million to $256 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of 68 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $955 million to $957 million.

