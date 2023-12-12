How to Prepare Your Kitchen for Holiday Guests and Feasts

No room gets more of a workout during the holidays than the kitchen — it is host to every cookie-baking…

No room gets more of a workout during the holidays than the kitchen — it is host to every cookie-baking marathon and family feast, and provides endless hours of conversational space for kin of all kinds.

That is why the kitchen should get extra attention during the holiday season — both in terms of decorating as well as protection, say interior designers and home safety experts. Ensuring your kitchen is prepped for the crowds you’ll have as well as the meals you’ll prepare means taking care of how it looks in addition to how it functions.

The holidays are an ideal time to experiment with your kitchen in terms of layout, seating arrangements and supplies, says Chelsea Thowe, lead designer at Forge & Bow in Fort Collins, Colorado. These fixes can be low cost, like new pillows, or you can go all out with a new lighting scheme or furnishings, like a spacious new dining table.

“Part of hosting is creating a memorable experience for your guests. Think about what they will see, hear, feel, taste and smell when they walk through the door,” Thowe says. “The food and drinks are usually a staple at events. However, adding soft, layered lighting with lamps, string lights and candles adds a comforting glow. Having background music playing, a candle or diffuser with specific scent and upholstered seating with soft pillow and throws will make everything cozy.”

Here are some decorating and safety tips for getting your kitchen looking and functioning its best for the holidays.

Set the Scene

Go maximalist. Even if you have a smaller kitchen, add some holiday flair, says Galit Chay, founder of San Francisco-based boutique BaBoo. “Choose one standout piece that has a lot of character and add a touch of holiday charm, whether it’s lights, sparkles or garland. I’m personally a fan of sparkles,” Chay says. “The key is to select the right piece. If everything is dully, go for something colorful. And if it’s already colorful, opt for something that is uniquely shaped. This way, your space will come alive with personality and holiday cheer.”

Set up your supplies. “Invest in practical kitchenware like large platters, serving bowls and trays for appetizers,” says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid in Irving, Texas. “Use slow cookers or buffet servers to keep dishes warm, allowing guests to serve themselves. Simplify cleanup with disposable plates, utensils and napkins.” Make it all beautiful with functional and festive kitchen decor, like seasonal table runners, holiday-themed dish towels and centerpieces, Mock adds.

Add some candles. Melissa Knieriem, founder of Frankfort Candle Co., in Frankfort, Illinois, says a cozy kitchen often involves adding special scents and vintage vessels. One of her favorite ways to style her favorite candles is with decor you may already have in your home, such as branches, ornaments, and trays. A favorite look is Christmas Hollywood glam, she says, using a candle in a tin surrounded by glass Christmas trees, a marble globe and metallic holly leaves atop a brass platter.

Refresh thoughtfully. Maybe you don’t have time for a whole kitchen overhaul, but you could do little improvements that won’t cost as much, says Joey Conicella, president of Soco Interiors in Winter Park, Florida. “If you’re hosting a holiday party, consider small and inexpensive things you can do to refresh your kitchen, like new lighting or even something as simple as fresh florals,” Conicella says.

Lighten it up. Thowe says a kitchen needs to be bright, especially during the holidays. “Illuminate your kitchen with a mix of lighting. Pendant lights over the island for accent or mood light, under-cabinet LED strips for specific tasks and recessed ceiling lights for overall ambient light all create a well-lit and inviting atmosphere,” she suggests.

Maximize space. Chay says to hang wreaths, garlands and festive artwork on shelves and mantles to add a holiday touch without using up floor space. Also, invest in furniture that serves multiple purposes. For example, stack several cushioned footstools of varying sizes to create a Christmas tree shape. “You can drape them with tinsel, hang mini ornaments and place a star on top for a playful and space-saving holiday tree alternative,” Chay says.

Safety First

Clean your oven. Eliminate the risk of oven fires that could send your holiday plans up in flames. “Scrape off burnt debris and loose bits of food with a plastic scraper and use a wet sponge to remove that debris,” says James Copeland, director of technical services at Prism Specialties, a restoration franchise in Livonia, Michigan. “I recommend wiping the oven down after each use when it is cool, spot cleaning once a month and doing a deep clean every three to six months as needed due to spillage.”

Remove clutter. An organized kitchen lets your guests know they are welcome in the space, says Diana Ciechorska, general manager of Park Slope Cleaning in New York City. “It encourages socializing around the cooking area and ensures that everyone can move freely, fostering a sense of camaraderie and togetherness during holiday parties,” Ciechorska says.

Work backward. Start with the end in mind, says Amelia Pleasant Kennedy, CEO and founder of A Pleasant Solution in Detroit. “Plan to have all your cleanup materials on hand and easy to access,” Kennedy says. “Have plenty of clean, dry dish towels and a few new sets of rubber gloves on hand. Make sure your cooktop cleaner, surface cleaner and garbage and recycling bags are easily accessible.”

Clear countertops. Clear your mind by keeping your countertops spotless, Ciechorska says. “A kitchen with uncluttered countertops immediately exudes a sense of order and calm,” Ciechorska says. “It provides a visually appealing backdrop for your culinary creations during holiday parties, allowing guests to focus on the delicious food and festive ambiance.”

At the end of all of this holiday prep, give yourself a break, Kennedy recommends.

“Schedule some downtime for yourself,” Kennedy says. “Take a walk or a nap to give yourself space to recharge. Your guests will appreciate a festive rather than a frazzled you.”

