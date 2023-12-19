How to Create a Cozy Wintertime Bedroom

When wintertime brings cooler temperatures and earlier bedtimes, there’s only one thing a homeowner can do: Amp up the cozy…

When wintertime brings cooler temperatures and earlier bedtimes, there’s only one thing a homeowner can do: Amp up the cozy factor in your bedrooms by bringing in warm color palettes, layered bedding, textured elements and mood lighting to bring comfort to those long nights.

Interior designers say bedrooms often are the most neglected spaces in a home as people focus on kitchens or family rooms for decor and furnishings. But in the winter, there is no better space to snuggle up, watch your favorite show or pick up that book you’ve been meaning to read than the bedroom of your dreams.

“The bedroom should be a destination,” says Corey Damen Jenkins, a New York by way of Detroit interior designer and founder of Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates. “I’m very passionate about the bedroom because we as humans need to take better care of ourselves, and that starts with a room you use every day, like the bedroom.”

2024 Bedroom Trends

When it comes to budget, adding more layers and interest to a bedroom is one of the most cost-effective and long-term improvements to make in a home, Jenkins says. Whether it is a fluffy blanket, a new lamp, a high-quality mattress or a leather reading chair, all of these elements can be found by shopping an estate sale store or upcycling a family heirloom.

Jenkins says 2024 trends include bringing in color, comfort and individuality into the bedroom — and that includes the main, the kids’ rooms as well as guest spaces. The pandemic taught homeowners the importance of creating restful retreats but, as people invite guests back into their homes, also providing a warm and welcoming area for overnight stays.

And if you’re not quite ready to embrace maximalist style and vibrant colors in your own bedroom, you can try it out in a guest space or children’s room, Jenkins says. Use two different nightstands that you inherited from your parents. Add a faux fur throw. Upgrade a mattress to an upscale brand like Stearns & Foster with a quality bed frame. It all goes together if you love it, he says.

“I call it eclectic exuberance,” Jenkins says. “It’s more about the mix than the match.”

Cozy Bedroom Ideas

Here are some tips and tricks for making any bedroom feel like a cocoon where you can rest until springtime comes back around.

Think about your textiles. Marzia Dainelli is the CEO and interior designer at Dainelli Studio in Milan, Italy. She recommends homeowners bring in flannel or thick cotton for their sheets and related textiles for the winter. “Adding soft plaids or decorating pillows of different sizes also can enhance both the comfort and aesthetics of the room,” she says.

Bring in luxury. Dean Tomihama, vice president of creative design for fine linen company Sferra in New York, says homeowners should double down on luxury fabrics. “Sateen sheets are dense in weight and are ideal for cooler temperatures,” Tomihama says. “Winter is a great season to introduce a throw blanket, especially in a chunky weave.”

Pump up your pillows. “Throw in a plush pillow bash in all shapes and sizes,” says Alice Moszczynski, a New York-based interior designer for Planner 5D. “Not only do they bring comfort to the party, but they also add a touch of luxury. Velvet or faux fur pillows? This is the perfect season for them. A great option is the Restoration Hardware cashmere throws and the velvet brushstroke collection for pillows.” Jenkins recommends leaving the piles of pillow for a guest room while simplifying what is in the main with maybe two primary pillows with a decorative sham and lumbar pillow at the front.

Accessorize your nightstand. Jenkins says he brings beauty to his personal bedroom with what he selects to sit next to his bed. There, you’ll find potted eucalyptus, one of his favorite books such as the “Wizard of Oz,” antique perfume bottles with new scents as well as a goblet for water. “The bedroom should be where you immerse yourself in beauty,” Jenkins says.

Use nature as a guide. Mother Nature plays a pivotal role in establishing a comforting vibe in a primary bedroom. “Earthy tones, reminiscent of the outdoors, have a calming effect,” says Jenon Bailie, merchandising and design director at Room & Board. “The goals are to make this space feel cozy and comfy to destress from our hectic days and give yourself the best chance for a restful, relaxing night’s sleep.”

Boost color. Trina Rogers, a color consultant and owner of Five Star Painting in Temple, Texas, recommends hues such as greige, light pink, creamy gold, rich purple and earthy green for the primary and guest bedrooms. She says the winter is a great time to paint because the dry climate allows paint to dry faster and homeowners can enjoy their new spaces quickly. She loves a gold tone because it is more subtle than a sunny yellow. “In the evening, the warm tones of gold will bring balance to the room’s lower light levels,” Rogers says. “In the morning, as the sun rises, it will gently bring out more of the yellow tones, leaving your bedroom washed in a soft glow.”

Set up a book nook. Bailie recommends setting up a dedicated space for reading and journaling in the bedroom, as it is an ideal space for unwinding after work. “Carving out a spot for reading encourages a tranquil escape and somewhat of a sanctuary for you to curl up for a good book,” she says.

Add aromatherapy. Moszczynski says essential oils or scented diffusers are spicy additions to any bedroom setting. “Imagine enveloping yourself in the comforting embrace of fragrances like cinnamon, vanilla or cedar — each has its unique ability to transform your room in a haven,” Moszczynski says.

Include cheery lighting. Adding more lighting near the bed is a great way to create visual warmth, Bailie says. “Lighting has a strong impact on a room,” she says. “In the darker months when natural light is scarce, having more light at your fingertips ensures that the bedroom remains a well-lit and inviting space.”

Fire it up. Bring in a fireplace or electric heater to add an extra layer of comfort, Moszczynski says. “There’s something inherently comforting about the presence of a fireplace,” she says. “The warm glow and gentle crackling create an ambiance that invites relaxation and intimacy.”

