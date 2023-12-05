Hovnanian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $97.3 million in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $97.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $13.05. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $15.57 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $887 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.9 million, or $26.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $625 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.