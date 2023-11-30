Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 30.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 9:15 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Audit Committee (9:15 AM EST), Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee (9:30 AM EST), and Education and Culture (EC) Committee meetings (1:30 PM EST)

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 2:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation designating December as Safe Family Holiday Month

Location: Chase Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Ln, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Ashley Dawson, State of Delaware, Ashley.Dawson@delaware.gov, 1 302 502 7552

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 4:30 PM Maryland Gov. Moore participates in Hoover Institution discussion – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in a conversation with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, moderated by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and hosted by the Hoover Institution

Location: David and Joan Traitel Building of Hoover Institution, 435 Lasuen Mall, Stanford, CA

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 6:00 PM City of Alexandria holds hearing on renaming of roadways currently named for Confederate figures

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Giovonny Bland, City of Alexandria, VA, Giovonny.Bland@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7448

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 6:00 PM First and Second Couples attend Official Lighting of the National Christmas Tree Ceremony – Official Lighting of the National Christmas Tree Ceremony, co-presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend * Ceremony was first celebrated in 1923. The National Christmas Tree is a living 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest – which replaced an older tree this year that had been affected by a fungal disease – which can be seen year-round in President’s Park, Washington, DC. 56 smaller trees surrounding it are decorated for Christmas with one-of-a-kind ornaments representing every U.S. state and territory plus the District of Columbia * CBS broadcasts the ceremony 8:00 PM EST 15 Dec * High winds toppled the tree earlier this week. It was later set back upright

Location: The President’s Park, 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.thenationaltree.org, https://twitter.com/TheNationalTree

Contacts: , White House, , 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 7:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts Protecting Kids Online community town hall

Location: Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Saturday, Dec. 02 CHADD Annual International Conference on ADHD – Children and Adults with Attention Deficit Disorders International Conference * Conference continues online 5-6 Dec

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.chadd.org/, https://twitter.com/CHADD_ADHD, #ADHD2023

Contacts: CHADD, 1 301 306 7070

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 17 AFI European Union Film Showcase – 36th annual AFI European Union Film Showcase, presenting European cinema to an American audience

Location: AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.afi.com/silver/eushowcase/, https://twitter.com/AFISilver

Contacts: Abbie Algar , AFI Silver PR, AAlgar@AFI.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Alexandria Health Department hosts community-wide World AIDS Day event

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 01 4:00 PM University of Delaware honor Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi with 2023 Woman of Power and Purpose award

Location: Mitchell Hall, The Green, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: Peter Bothum, University of Delaware, pbothum@udel.edu, 1 302 831 1418

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 01 6:00 PM City of Newark hosts Winterfest

Location: Academy Street, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofnewarkde.us/, https://twitter.com/CityofNewarkDE

Contacts: Parks & Recreation, City of Newark, parksrec@newark.de.us, 1 302 366 7000

