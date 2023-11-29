How to Care for Your Kitchen Countertop

Kitchen countertops are one of the most frequently used surfaces in your home. Lysol suggests cleaning your countertops as soon…

Kitchen countertops are one of the most frequently used surfaces in your home. Lysol suggests cleaning your countertops as soon as food residue, liquid or grime appear, but how you clean and which products you use depends on the type of material.

“A survey from Formica found that 71% of homeowners deep clean their countertops at least once a week, yet most still aren’t confident their surfaces are actually clean after doing so,” Gerri Chmiel, senior design manager at Formica, wrote in an email.

Some countertop materials are sensitive to certain cleaning agents; others require regular sealing to prevent the absorption of food and liquids.

Here are several different types of kitchen countertops and how to properly care for each material.

— Granite kitchen countertops.

— Marble kitchen countertops.

— Engineered stone kitchen countertops.

— Wood kitchen countertops.

— Laminate kitchen countertops.

— Stainless steel kitchen countertops.

— Concrete kitchen countertops.

Granite Kitchen Countertops

“Granite is one of the strongest and easiest to care for natural stones,” says Isfira Jensen, CEO and principal interior designer at Nufacet Interiors in New York City. Granite is long-lasting and easy to clean, but this natural stone material is porous and can crack if not sealed with a sealer made for your particular stone. A simple test will tell whether it’s time to reseal the countertop: If a drop of water is absorbed quickly when placed on the surface, resealing is recommended.

How to clean: “A sponge with mild soap is all that’s needed to clean its surface. Spills like wine or tomato sauce should be cleaned up quickly, particularly on light-colored stones, to avoid etching the surface,” Jensen says. “Like any other stone, avoid harsh chemicals, acidic cleaners and abrasive scrubbing tools.”

How to remove stains: According to the Molly Maid website, you can remove an oil-based stain by making a baking soda paste with water or mixing baking soda with hydrogen peroxide to remove a water-based stain. Gently scrub the counter with a soft cloth and rinse thoroughly.

For really tough stains, leave the stain remover, cover the area with plastic wrap and tape the edges down. Leave it in place overnight or for a few days. Rinse and wipe with a soft cloth.

Marble Kitchen Countertops

Marble is long-lasting, but it’s also high maintenance, requiring regular upkeep and sealing. How often you seal depends on the condition of your countertops and how often you use them, but experts recommend applying sealant every three to six months.

“Caring for a marble countertop requires a gentle approach due to its porous nature,” says Jensen. Marble is also susceptible to staining and scratches if not properly cared for.

How to clean: “[Marble] is particularly sensitive to acidic substances like lemon and vinegar,” Jensen says. “These spills should be immediately blotted — not wiped — to prevent long-term etching.” She recommends daily cleaning with a sponge and mild dish soap.

How to remove stains: How you remove a stain depends on what caused the discoloration. Merry Maids advises following the countertop manufacturer’s guidelines to see what they suggest in terms of products and stain removal processes.

Engineered Stone Kitchen Countertops

Engineered stone countertops, such as quartz, are manufactured from composite materials made of crushed stone, pigments and resins. Engineered stone is extremely durable and is often scratch-, heat- and acid-resistant, making it easy to maintain.

“Quartz is a man-made material and has great durability,” Jensen says. “Cleaning is a breeze, and you don’t need to worry about any sealants. However, because this material is made of resin, a plastic, it’s important to avoid surfaces with high heat.”

How to clean: Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder at Arsight, says you can use common cleaners on engineered stone. However, he suggests avoiding harsh chemicals that can fade the finish.

How to remove stains: According to home services website Angi, use dish soap on grease stains. For tougher stains, spray a glass or surface cleaner on the stain and gently scrub with a sponge. You can also create a paste by mixing baking soda and water and applying it to the deep-set stain.

Wood Kitchen Countertops

Wood kitchen countertops, such as butcher block, are made of individual wooden strips that are glued together into a slab, similar to cutting surfaces used in butcher shops. Butcher block does absorb liquids and requires regular upkeep, but it’s eco-friendly and easy to sand down and refinish as it ages. Toby Schulz, co-founder of Maid2Match, an Australian house cleaning company, says you can use mineral oil to regularly seal butcher clock countertops and other wood materials

How to clean: “You can disinfect the surface with a diluted bleach solution, then wash the butcher block with dish soap and water to remove any residue,” Schulz says. “Always let the wood dry thoroughly.”

How to remove stains: Mix one teaspoon of vinegar per one-fourth cup of water and use a sponge to scrub the stained surface, according to Angi. Sand any small scratches, burns or cuts.

Laminate Kitchen Countertops

Laminate countertops are made of plastic resins infused with kraft paper or particleboard. “Laminate counters are fairly easy to maintain, since you can just use soap and water or similar nonabrasive cleaners,” says Schulz. Laminate typically isn’t heat resistant, and it’s more susceptible to damage like scratches. If not properly cared for, it can start to look worn and dull.

How to clean: “When it comes to Formica laminate surfaces, they’re easier to clean and maintain because they’re nonporous,” Chmiel says. “Use a nonabrasive cotton cloth and mild liquid soap to clean the soiled area in a circular motion and rinse with clean water and a cloth. Be careful to avoid flooding the laminate with water, especially near any seams.”

How to remove stains: The Merry Maids website suggests using baking soda and water to remove stains. Spread the paste over the stain and let it sit for five minutes. Afterward, wipe the countertop down with a damp microfiber cloth.

Stainless Steel Kitchen Countertops

Stainless steel is heat resistant, durable and easy to maintain, which is why you’ll typically find them in industrial-style kitchens. Cleaning is usually a breeze, but it is prone to scratching, and depending on the finish, fingerprints could be noticeable.

How to clean: “Wash with a little mild detergent and water, then dry to avoid the occurrence of water spots,” Kropovinsky says. Avoid using bleach and products with chlorine, and never use steel wool brushes or oven cleaners. These can cause rust, brown spots or scratches. To remove fingerprints, spray glass cleaner and wipe with a clean cloth or paper towel.

How to remove stains: “Baking soda with water works for toughest stains,” Kropovinsky adds, but make sure to apply gently.

Concrete Kitchen Countertops

Concrete is a tough material, resistant to chipping and scratching. It can last for years with basic maintenance, but spills must be cleaned up immediately, and it’s prone to cracking. How you clean and maintain your concrete kitchen countertop also depends on the type of sealer. Most provide resistance to damage from heat, water and etching while enhancing the counter’s sheen.

How to clean: Clean up spills as soon as possible, according to the Portland Cement Association, and avoid setting hot pans and dishes on the counters. Wash with mild soap and warm water and wipe down with a rag or sponge. Stay away from abrasive materials, bleach and ammonia, as they can damage the sealant.

How to remove stains: Sealers make concrete stain-resistant, not stain-proof. The Concrete Countertop Institute recommends trying household bleach to remove stains, but only if the sealer can withstand the bleach. To remove oil-based stains, you need to draw out the stain with a poultice made from baking soda and acetone. Again, check that your sealer can withstand acetone.

