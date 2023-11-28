Do Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Really Help?

[IMAGE] Weight gain is a common issue, particularly for Americans. More than 70% of the adult population of the United…

Weight gain is a common issue, particularly for Americans. More than 70% of the adult population of the United States is classified as being overweight or having obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because these conditions are considered a major contributing factor for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, bringing that percentage down has been a priority for public health initiatives and research.

One result: A prescription weight loss medication called Wegovy, also known as semaglutide. But what is it — and does this diet drug really help you shed excess pounds?

What Is Wegovy, and How Does It Help With Weight Loss?

The science behind weight loss drugs — like Wegovy — boils down to a hormone called GLP-1.

“Wegovy is a GLP-1 receptor agonist,” explains Dr. Mir Ali, a bariatric surgeon and medical director of the MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. “GLP-1 is a hormone that’s secreted by the intestinal tract. It stimulates insulin secretion, which thereby lowers blood sugar levels.”

When healthy people eat food, the pancreas secretes insulin, which in turn helps the body process the sugars in those foods and naturally keeps blood sugar at a healthy level.

While lower blood sugar levels are associated with a healthy metabolism, elevated blood sugar levels are a key symptom of prediabetes and diabetes. People with Type 2 diabetes often have GLP-1 hormone levels that are lower than they should be, meaning the body isn’t stimulating as much insulin secretion.

GLP-1 also slows down how quickly the stomach empties, and it sends signals from the gut to the brain that you’re full and no longer hungry.

Wegovy mimics the GLP-1 hormone, which means you experience both a suppressed appetite and increased satiety, or satisfaction. That combination can lead to weight loss.

Benefits of Wegovy

With the link between obesity and chronic health conditions, Wegovy — and subsequent weight loss — can help reduce your risk of developing any long-term health issues.

Benefits can include:

— Improved blood pressure.

— Improved cholesterol levels.

— Improved A1c, or blood sugar, levels.

“In a few long-term trials, there is some indication that these drugs could contribute to a slight reduction in heart attacks and strokes, but more testing needs to be conducted,” adds Dr. Patrick Davis, a board-certified head-and-neck surgeon specializing in facial plastic surgery and hair restoration in Beverly Hills, California.

Who Should Take Wegovy?

Wegovy is designed for adults who have obesity, which means you have a body mass index of 30 or greater. Adults who are classified as overweight, which means a BMI of 27 to 30, and have weight-related health issues, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, are also eligible for this new medication. You can calculate your BMI via the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s online BMI calculator.

“Most people can expect to lose 10% to 15% of their body weight over a 12-to-18-month period,” Ali says.

Research suggests that even a 5% decrease in body weight can lead to health improvements. Drops in that 10% to 15% range, however, significantly decrease your risk of developing weight-related health issues, such as high blood pressure, cancer, sleep apnea and kidney disease.

Wegovy isn’t meant to be used alone, adds Dr. Joseph Barrera, an endocrinologist and associate medical director with Providence Mission Hospital in Southern California. Rather, this medication should be used in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for long-term weight management.

If your doctor prescribes Wegovy, it’ll be delivered as a once-weekly injection. Injections start at a lower dose and slowly increase as your body adjusts to the medication.

Wegovy Side Effects

There are some side effects to watch out for with this medication. Common side effects can include:

— Nausea.

— Vomiting.

— Headache.

— Tiredness.

— Diarrhea.

— Constipation.

— Stomach pains.

— Dizziness.

— Gas and bloating.

— Acid reflux and indigestion.

“About 10% of users need to stop the medication due to serious side effects,” adds Dr. Glenn Vallecillos, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

The Food and Drug Administration recently updated the warning label on GLP-1 drugs to list intestinal obstructions, a serious and potentially life-threatening condition known as ileus, as a possible adverse effect. Prominent medications and brand names affected by the warning include semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy), tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and liraglutide (Saxenda and Victoza).

Other serious, but often rare, side effects include:

— Pancreatitis.

— Gastroparesis, or delayed gastric emptying.

— Hypoglycemia.

— Kidney failure.

— Depression.

Some patients who’ve successfully lost a lot of weight on Wegovy may also be vexed by a visible side effect: sagging skin around the neck, chin, jowls and cheeks, Davis says. While this side effect isn’t a health danger, it can cause emotional distress for some, who might opt to get this excess skin removed.

If you experience any side effects, talk with your health care provider.

How to Get Wegovy

Wegovy is available by prescription from a health care professional. But getting the prescription may not be enough. Wegovy has become a sought-after medication for many folks, not just those who truly need it for shedding excess weight.

“Demand has outstripped supply for Wegovy, in part due to its off-label use,” Barrera notes. “Patients who don’t meet the indications for the drug are asking for and receiving prescriptions for Wegovy, resulting in supply shortages, and it’s unclear how long these shortages will continue.”

However, as other weight loss medications come onto the market, there is hope that the demand-supply issue will ease soon. For example, in November 2023, the FDA approved Zepbound (tirzepatide), another medication with a similar function to Wegovy, for use in treating obesity.

Many would-be beneficiaries of Wegovy are hitting another wall in accessing this medication: insurance denials. A month’s supply of Wegovy can cost upward of $1,500, which is expensive for most people to afford. In addition, most insurers won’t cover it.

The hope is that over time, as demand stabilizes and insurers reevaluate what costs more — covering obesity treatment before diabetes develops or covering the multitude of health conditions that diabetes can cause — coverage access may improve. There are also less expensive alternatives available.

“There are several efficacious medications that have been on the market for a long time and are generally covered by insurance plans,” Vallecillos points out. “Working with health care providers who also offer guidance on other non-medicine-related methods for the treatment of obesity, such as help with nutrition and exercise, offers the best chance of success for the long-term management of obesity.”

What Are Some Other Options for Weight Loss Medications?

While Wegovy may be one of the hot ticket weight loss medications right now, there are several other options. The following medications have been approved by the FDA for long-term use for the treatment of obesity and overweight:

— Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave). This combination treatment mixes an antidepressant with a medication that’s long been used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction.

— Orlistat (Xenical). This type of medication is a lipase inhibitor, which reduces the amount of fat that your gut can absorb from the foods you eat. An over-the-counter version of this medication is available without a prescription under the trade name Alli.

— Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia). This medication is also a combination of two drugs: phentermine, a medication similar to amphetamines that has been used since the 1950s to suppress appetite, and topiramate, an anti-seizure medication that also helps control appetite.

— Setmelanotide (Imcivree). This medication targets the MC4R pathway in the brain, which is an underlying cause of hunger and obesity in people who have Bardet-Biedl syndrome or POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies. These genetic issues typically lead to severe obesity at a young age, and this medication helps control hunger in people with these very rare conditions.

— Liraglutide (Saxenda). Like semaglutide, liraglutide is a GLP-1 agonist, which can help regulate appetite.

— Semaglutide (Ozempic). Wegovy contains the same active ingredient as Ozempic, the medication whose name acts as a shorthand for this whole class of weight loss medications. Wegovy, however, is specifically intended for the treatment of obesity, while Ozempic is intended for use in people with diabetes.

— Tirzepatide (Zepbound). This new medication contains the same active ingredient found in diabetes drug Mounjaro, but it’s specifically labeled and approved for use as a weight loss medication. It works similarly to semaglutide in that it suppresses appetite and promotes a feeling of fullness to help you eat less.

When Should You Start Considering a Weight Loss Medication?

Your doctor may recommend you start taking a weight loss medication for multiple reasons, such as:

— Your BMI exceeds 27, and you have a coinciding health concern that can be exacerbated by excess weight, such as high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes.

— You have a BMI over 30 but no additional weight-related health problems.

It’s important to underscore that semaglutide was initially developed as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes. Many people who have this chronic condition need this medication to manage their diabetes.

Wegovy, which is approved for obesity treatment, should not be considered a vanity medication. It’s intended for people who have struggled with their weight for years.

Wegovy Is Just One Piece of the Weight Loss Puzzle

While simply using a medication seems like an easy solution to weight loss, there’s more to Wegovy therapy than simply getting the injection. This is true of any weight loss medication — they all should be viewed as one piece of the puzzle when trying to drop excess weight.

“Weight loss medications can be a useful adjunct to many diet programs,” Ali says. “However, the key to any diet plan still requires changing to healthier eating habits and exercise.”

He also cautions that what works for one person might not help another, and “many weight loss medications may not be covered by your health insurance.” Newer medications that haven’t been licensed for generic manufacturing yet can be especially expensive.

Reagan notes that “it’s critical that patients are in a doctor-supervised program when taking this medication and are not purchasing it and taking it on their own.”

Shedding massive amounts of weight with this medication can improve your health, but it’s not risk-free and needs to be done in a controlled manner.

If you’ve been struggling to lose weight or have or are at high risk for weight-related health conditions, talk with your doctor about whether a weight loss medication might be helpful in your situation.

