Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $823.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.2 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

Cracker Barrel shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year.

