Anterix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Anterix shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.74, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

