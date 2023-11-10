10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2023

The year 2022 was a lousy one for the stock market. Even after factoring in dividends, the S&P 500 fell…

The year 2022 was a lousy one for the stock market. Even after factoring in dividends, the S&P 500 fell 19.4% in those 12 months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite took a 33.1% haircut. The catalysts behind Wall Street’s sell-off are all too familiar: Inflation, soaring interest rates, persistent recession fears and the Russia-Ukraine war snowballed into an avalanche of worries that investors couldn’t ignore, and many previously high-flying stocks took a beating as the “risk off” mindset came to dominate markets. This, thankfully, provided a window of opportunity for investors to snap up great companies at a discount entering the new year.

Before each new year, U.S. News selects 10 stocks to buy for the year ahead. Here’s a rundown of the 10 best stocks to buy for 2023 and how each has fared so far this year based on total returns, which include dividends:

Stock YTD Total Returns Through Nov. 15 Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) 45.5% Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 2.3% Citigroup Inc. (C) 3.8% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 70.5% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 8.1% PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) -18.2% EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) -1.6% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) -1.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 34.6% Diageo PLC (DEO) -17.7% Return of equally weighted portfolio 12.6%

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

First up is Apple, the largest publicly traded company in the world, if you exclude government-backed behemoths such as oil giant Saudi Aramco. Like other tech stocks, AAPL shares had a rough go of it in 2022, as recession fears and soaring interest rates spooked investors in the sector. Following a rare 26.4% pullback in 2022, Apple shares have surged 45.5% through Nov. 15, even after slipping from all-time highs that saw the company eclipse the $3 trillion mark for the first time in history. The iPhone maker now trades at around 30 times earnings, reflecting the market’s confidence in the company’s strong competitive moat.

Apple recently unveiled its newest product, a virtual reality headset dubbed the Apple Vision Pro, which will retail for $3,499 in early 2024. While that price tag will likely make it a niche product in the early days, investors are hoping some iteration of the technology will emerge as a new source of meaningful revenue alongside product lines like the Apple Watch and the Mac. More recently, the company unveiled its iPhone 15 line of smartphones, boasting better cameras, improved mobile gaming performance and a USB-C port, among other features.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

While massive, established companies like Apple can offer investors some stability, smaller companies have more room for expansion and can boost portfolios. Enter the rapidly expanding coffee chain Dutch Bros, which for comparison’s sake is less than 0.2% the size of Apple despite being worth about $5 billion. Revenue grew like a weed in 2022, surging 48.4%. With initial roots on the West Coast, Dutch Bros locations are almost entirely in the West and Southwest, with 794 locations in 16 states as of the end of September.

The small footprint of its drive-thru stores means they are relatively cheap to open, allowing for faster expansion. That shows up in the numbers: Dutch Bros opened 133 new stores in 2022, which works out to location growth of 25%. Third-quarter earnings for the coffee chain, reported on Nov. 7, saw 33% year-over-year revenue growth and 4% systemwide same-shop sales growth. Those are growth numbers that almost any other chain would envy.

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Next up is Citigroup, a roughly $85 billion multinational bank with both retail and investment banking arms. What Citigroup offers investors is twofold: First, it pays a healthy 4.6% forward dividend yield, which is a nice buffer for shareholders in an era of rising rates and high inflation. That dividend is sustainable over time, with Citigroup using less than a third of its earnings to finance its payouts. Aside from its high dividend, Citigroup also looks like a value stock at current levels, trading for less than eight times forward earnings and just 0.45 times book value. Famed investor and financial guru Warren Buffett began buying Citigroup stock in the first quarter of 2022, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) now owns a roughly $2.5 billion stake in the company. Citigroup stock is up 3.8% in 2023 through Nov. 15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Dominant e-commerce giant Amazon had a miserable 2022 in which shares lost 50% of their value. The culprits included cost inflation, a tight labor market, supply chain challenges and dwindling consumer confidence. That said, the market was far too eager to write off Amazon, whose crown jewel is Amazon Web Services, its large, fast-growing and massively profitable cloud services arm. AWS has an annual revenue run rate of about $92.2 billion. Given cloud services rival Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) trades for about 12.6 times sales, putting the same multiple on AWS pegs its value at $1.16 trillion. At Amazon’s roughly $1.47 trillion valuation, investors are getting the rest of the company’s massive operations — which has trailing 12-month sales of more than $466 billion — for about $310 billion.

While shares aren’t the clear bargain they were to start the year, the business is heating up again: In November, the company beat forecasts on earnings and sales for its third quarter. Heading into the holiday season, AMZN has proven to be a great pick thus far in 2023, with shares up 70.5% through Nov. 15.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

One of the most important things to consider when selecting stocks to buy and hold for the long term is a company’s management team. And with the recent return of longtime CEO Bob Iger, Disney has that in spades. Considered one of the best CEOs this side of the millennium, Iger presided over a series of wildly successful acquisitions — including Pixar, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm — before passing the CEO role to Bob Chapek in February 2020. Disney’s earnings report for the quarter ending Sept. 30 saw the House of Mouse posting an earnings beat of 82 cents per share vs. market expectations for a 70-cent-per-share profit.

Disney has faced several high-profile disputes this year; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been on a crusade against the company for publicly opposing anti-LGBTQ bills, and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) recently settled a dispute with Disney over carrier fees for its ESPN channel, before ultimately resolving it before the NFL’s first Monday Night Football game of the year. DIS stock is up 8.1% this year through Nov. 15.

With activist investor Nelson Peltz recently taking a large stake in the entertainment giant to advocate for changes, it seems likely that the bottom is in for Disney shares this year.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

A time-tested financial stock, PayPal is curiously trading for less than its 2020 pandemic lows, despite earnings per share of $4.13 in 2022 — higher than any year between 2018 and 2020. Shares were absolutely hammered in 2022, shedding 62% due to a weaker macro environment and the loss of its lucrative relationship with eBay Inc. (EBAY). Shares now trade for less than 13 times expected 2023 earnings, despite a five-year average ratio of 35.5. Between 2015 and 2021, PayPal’s lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.3.

Applying that conservative multiple to its average expected 2023 earnings of $4.55 yields a price of $92.36 per share by early 2024, implying 58.6% upside from its Nov. 15 close at $58.25 per share. Recently announced deals with Apple Pay to accept PayPal- and Venmo-branded cards should expand its presence in brick-and-mortar retail, while Amazon also now accepts Venmo (which is owned by PayPal), giving PayPal exposure to Amazon’s vast online marketplace. PYPL shares tumbled in May after the company reported less-than-stellar earnings and then again on Aug. 3 after second-quarter earnings showed a loss in active accounts and a large drop in free cash flow. Hopefully late October saw the bottom for shares, which started to tick higher after a third-quarter earnings call in early November emphasized the company’s commitment to cost cutting. The stock is down 18.2% in 2023 through Nov. 15. A turnaround could be possible following the company’s announcement it would be tapping Intuit Inc. (INTU) small business exec Alex Chriss to be CEO. Chriss took the helm on Sept. 27.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

A return pick from last year’s best stocks to buy list, EOG is a U.S. oil and gas producer coming off a successful 2022 in which shares posted a total return of 56.3%. Shares nonetheless are still priced like a value stock, trading for a little less than nine times forward earnings. Growth is certainly decelerating this year — the red-hot energy market hasn’t skyrocketed as it did in an inflation- and war-plagued year like 2022 — but investors shouldn’t forget the value of an inflation hedge in their portfolios. A 3% dividend yield and an impressively low payout ratio of around 24% give EOG some credibility with income investors as well.

As a practical matter, EOG stock is in a less vulnerable position than the average stock following the sudden and horrific onset of a new war in the Middle East. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which poses a threat of escalating into an all-out regional or even global confrontation, could drive oil prices higher should oilfields in the Middle East be hit in military operations or the flow of oil throttled to cause economic pain to the West.

EOG is down 1.6% through Nov. 15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR)

Another return pick from last year’s list, this off-the-beaten-path stock is a $6.8 billion Latin American airport operator. The only industrial on this list, ASR also offers geographic diversification and is a mid-cap company that isn’t on most investors’ radars. The stock was a diamond in the rough in 2022, posting a total return of 17% in a bear market. Airport operators earn money when airlines rent out gates and pay landing fees, as well as from parking, ground transportation, airport retail and advertising, among other sources.

The stock pays a trailing dividend of 5%. The company, which was chugging along nicely and beating the market through September, took a swift hit in early October as Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador announced a sudden change to the concessions fees that airports charge. Up about 12% through mid-September, the stock is now down 1.4% through Nov. 15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a $510 billion business and the dominant high-level foundry for advanced chips, is next on the list. In the semiconductor industry, foundries are companies that manufacture chips for other companies, and TSM enjoys a massive market share for chips 7 nanometers and under. Apple, which has started to shift its supply chain away from China, is one of TSM’s biggest customers. While the company reported earnings-per-share and revenue beats for the third quarter, it also saw its largest profit drop in more than four years as electronics demand fell. Still, the stock is trading at about 17 times forward earnings and paying a 1.9% dividend. TSM has handily beaten the market this year, gaining 34.6% in 2023 through Nov. 15.

Diageo PLC (DEO)

Last up is Diageo, the $79 billion U.K.-based beverage giant. A consumer defensive stock, Diageo should be able to hold up in a strained macro environment, as alcohol is relatively recession resistant. As with tobacco, alcohol consumers tend to have a fair degree of brand loyalty, and the company’s slate of elite brands gives it enviable positioning in its space, with bar staples such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Don Julio, Smirnoff, Baileys, Ciroc and Bulleit all under its umbrella. Despite net sales jumping 21.4% in fiscal 2022, the stock fell with the broader market last year, losing 17.4%. That’s largely due to its base in the U.K. and a bad year for the British pound. That slump can’t last forever, and shares now trade for about 17.8 times forward earnings, a discount to its five-year average forward P/E of 24.3. Diageo is also part of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, with Buffett’s company owning about $32 million of DEO stock. Shares of the defensive stock have dipped by 17.7% through Nov. 15.

Update 11/16/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.