Zurn Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $41.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $398.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $396.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zurn Water said it expects revenue in the range of $351 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.53 billion.

