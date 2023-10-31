Safehold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $123 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $123 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $85.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.5 million.

