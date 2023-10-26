Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 26.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 9:30 AM Montgomery County hosts Summit on Aging

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Shawn Brennan, Montgomery County, MD, Shawn.Brennan@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 1350

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 11:00 AM Delaware Governor John Carney discusses progress on broadband expansion and next steps

Location: 40 Itec Loop, Smyrna, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 1:00 PM Coppin State University signs transfer agreement with Colorado community college – Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins travels to Denver to sign a transfer agreement with the Colorado Community College System

Location: Community College Of Denver, 800 Curtis Street, Denver, CO

Weblinks: https://www.coppin.edu/

Contacts: Robyne McCullough, Coppin State University, rmccullough@coppin.edu, 1 410 951 6546

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 4:00 PM Liberty University hosts inauguration ceremony for incoming president Dondi Costin

Location: Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Rd, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Ryan Helfenbein, Liberty University, rlhelfenbein@liberty.edu, 1 434 582 7751

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Selena Mendy Singleton, Montgomery County Council, Selena.Singleton@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7979

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone announces campaign endorsements – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone announces campaign endorsements in Baltimore

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 12:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable with Yusef Salaam – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable discussion with Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five, previously known as the ‘Central Park Five’, who were wrongfully convicted and spent more than a decade in prison before being exonerated

Location: Baltimore Unity Hall, 1505 Eutaw Pl, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 28 10:00 AM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Gunston Middle School, 2700 S Lang St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unitedwaynca.org/, https://twitter.com/uwnca

Contacts: Julie Rosenthal, JR Communications, Julie@jrcommunications.com, 1 202 486 3059

