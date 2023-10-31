Livent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.4 million. The Philadelphia-based…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.4 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $211.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.9 million.

Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $890 million to $940 million.

