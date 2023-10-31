John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Tuesday reported net income…

Listen now to WTOP News

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $17.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $234.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.