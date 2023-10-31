First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $747,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $86.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG

