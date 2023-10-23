Bank of Marin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.3…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.9 million.

Bank of Marin shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47% in the last 12 months.

