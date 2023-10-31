Live Radio
Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 8:16 AM

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $66.6 million.

The Santiago Chile, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $477.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC

