1,200 Calorie Diet: Meal Plan for Losing Weight

When it comes to losing weight, it can seem like 1,200 is the magic number. Practically every weight loss website out there has at least one (or one dozen) 1,200-calorie-a-day diet option. Even the National Institutes of Health has published a 1,200-calorie-a-day meal plan.

What’s so special about consuming 1,200 calories? Well, for the average person, it can result in quick weight loss.

“Most adults need more than 1,200 calories per day for maintenance (of body weight), so 1,200 daily calories would put the body into a deficit and enhance weight loss,” explains Megan Wroe, wellness manager with Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Southern California. “It doesn’t really work like that, but that’s the theory.”

Cutting too many calories — and losing weight too quickly — can have negative consequences, health experts warn. Consuming only 1,200 calories per day is simply not enough for many adults and can lead to a slower metabolism and nutritional deficiencies (more on that later).

How Many Calories Should I Eat A Day?

Per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women need anywhere from 1,800 to 2,400 calories each day to maintain their weight. Men need anywhere from 2,000 to 3,200 calories. The exact number you need depends on factors like age, body size and medical conditions.

Activity level matters too. The larger you are and the more lean muscle mass you have, the more calories you burn — even at rest, explains Marie Spano, an Atlanta-based board-certified sports dietitian and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

For example, a 6-foot-2-inch man who works out every day needs far more calories than a 5-foot-2-inch woman who is sedentary, Spano says. Plus, our caloric needs peak when people are between the ages of 19 and 30. Both before and after those ages, people tend to need (and burn) slightly fewer calories at rest.

The Calorie Deficit: How Many Calories to Lose Weight?

In order to lose weight, you’ll need to reduce your intake of calories to create a caloric deficit, which means you’re consuming fewer calories than your body is burning. In theory, the more calories you cut, the faster you’ll lose weight. Spano, for instance, recommends cutting between 250 and 500 calories per day as a way to lose weight healthfully and sustainably.

A 1,200-calorie per day diet may only be appropriate for some people who are mostly sedentary, those who must lose a lot of weight quickly for health reasons or those who need to see results right away to stay motivated.

Even if you do limit yourself to eating 1,200 calories a day, you may need to increase your caloric intake after a few weeks so you’re not sabotaging your metabolism (or your sanity), Spano says. That doesn’t mean going back to old habits, like eating 2,000 calories per day and yo-yo dieting. Instead, it means increasing your daily intake by 100 or so calories every week.

Once you’re eating enough calories that you are losing no more than 1 to 2 pounds per week and feel like you could stick with your diet for a longer period of time, you’ve found your perfect caloric goal for weight loss.

1,200-Calorie Diet Meal Prep

If you’re adopting a 1,200-calorie-a-day diet, your approach “could be tailored to any diet but ideally would have a balance of the five main food groups — fruits, vegetables, grains/starches, proteins and dairy — for optimal nutrient intake,” says Samantha Cochrane, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

If you’re not thoughtfully balancing your food choices, you could end up not taking in enough micronutrients, such as calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Cochrane recommends breaking up your food intake into one of these options:

— Three meals of about 400 calories each.

— Two meals of 400 calories, plus two snacks of 200 calories.

— Three meals of 300 calories, plus two snacks of 100 to 150 calories each.

Spreading your intake out throughout the day keeps a regular influx of calories flowing into the body, which can help prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes. These fluctuations in blood sugar can lead to hunger pangs and irritability. For individuals with diabetes, keeping blood sugar levels stable is very important to managing the disease.

“Talk to a dietitian for more specific calorie recommendations to make sure this amount is right for you,” Cochrane advises.

If you are following a low-calorie diet, keep in mind that some foods are going to be difficult to include, such as:

— Dressings and oils.

— Full-fat dairy.

— Breaded and fried foods.

— Refined starches.

— Nuts or nut butters.

— Sugar-sweetened beverages, such as coffee, soda or alcohol.

“These calorically dense foods are not inherently ‘bad’ but will spend your caloric allowance quickly,” explains Bridgette de Juan, a licensed registered dietitian nutritionist with Orlando Health in Florida.

1,200-Calorie Diet 7-Day Meal Plan

As you’re planning meals for the 1,200-calorie diet, make sure you’re incorporating a wide range of foods for good nutrition.

“Nutrition is not a subtraction problem but an addition problem,” De Juan notes. “Rather than trying to eat as little as possible, aim to incorporate more color, nutrients and fiber onto your plate.”

While this diet can mean limiting portion size and choosing low-fat options for dairy products, it doesn’t mean you can’t have a little sweetness here and there or some snacks. In fact, including one to two snacks per day is a good way to help you feel fuller longer and stay on target.

Day 1

— Breakfast: A high-fiber, whole-grain tortilla, 1 scrambled egg, ¼ avocado and salsa (about 300 calories).

— Lunch: A salad of greens, tomatoes and cucumber (about 2½ cups of salad), ? cup cooked chicken, 1 tablespoon of chopped olives, 1 tablespoon of chopped walnuts, dressing of 1 tablespoon olive oil and vinegar (about 300 calories).

— Dinner: ½ cup blueberries, 15 almonds, ? cup cooked quinoa, 3 ounces salmon and 1½ cups steamed green beans (about 600 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,200

Day 2

— Breakfast: ½ cup cooked oatmeal with 1 tablespoon of almond butter and a small banana sliced on top. Add 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (about 365 calories).

— Lunch: 4 ounces of grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes and a tablespoon of vinaigrette dressing (about 300 calories).

— Snack: A small apple and 10 almonds (about 150 calories).

— Dinner: Baked salmon fillet with a side of steamed broccoli and quinoa (about 435 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,250

Day 3

— Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs with sautéed spinach and bell peppers and 1 slice of whole-grain toast (about 300 calories).

— Lunch: Turkey and avocado wrap, with 3 ounces turkey slices, ¼ avocado, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a whole-grain tortilla (about 300 calories).

— Snack: Carrot and celery sticks with ¼ cup hummus (about 200 calories).

— Dinner: 1 cup of stir-fried tofu with mixed vegetables (bell peppers, snap peas, carrots) and 2 tablespoons of low-sodium teriyaki sauce with ½ cup of brown rice (about 400 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,200

Day 4

— Breakfast: 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt with 1 cup fresh blueberries (about 250 calories).

— Lunch: 4 ounces of grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes and a tablespoon of vinaigrette dressing (about 300 calories).

— Snack: 1 medium carrot and two celery stalks cut into sticks with ¼ cup hummus (about 150 calories).

— Dinner: 4 ounces of baked turkey breast with 1 cup of steamed cauliflower and 1 cup of quinoa (about 365 calories).

— Snack: 1 medium apple, sliced, with a tablespoon of peanut butter (about 100 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,165

Day 5

— Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs with spinach and one slice whole-wheat toast (about 260 calories).

— Lunch: 3 ounces sliced deli turkey and ¼ avocado in a whole-wheat tortilla wrap with a side salad with 1 tablespoon olive oil and vinegar (about 450 calories).

— Snack: 20 almonds (about 170 calories).

— Dinner: 1 cup of stir-fried tofu with mixed vegetables and ½ cup of brown rice (about 350 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,230

Day 6

— Breakfast: ½ cup cooked oatmeal topped with one medium banana, sliced, and 1 tablespoon of honey (about 300 calories).

— Snack: ½ cup of low-fat cottage cheese with pineapple (about 100 calories).

— Lunch: 1 cup mixed grilled vegetables, with 2 ounces feta cheese in a whole-wheat wrap (about 300 calories).

— Snack: 1 medium carrot and two celery stalks cut into sticks with ¼ cup hummus (about 150 calories).

— Dinner: 4 ounces grilled chicken breast with lime squeeze and balsamic vinegar, 1 cup spinach and kale salad and ½ cup quinoa (about 350 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,200

Day 7

— Breakfast: Smoothie with ½ cup spinach, 1 medium banana, ½ cup mixed berries and 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (about 200 calories).

— Snack: 20 almonds (about 170 calories).

— Lunch: 1 cup each of spinach and arugula tossed into a salad with 6 medium-sized grilled shrimp, mixed vegetables and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette dressing (about 250 calories).

— Dinner: 1 cup cooked zucchini noodles with ½ cup marinara sauce and 4 ounces lean ground turkey (about 270 calories).

— Snack: 1 medium cucumber, sliced, with ¼ cup hummus (about 250 calories).

Total daily calories: 1,140

1,200-Calorie Diet Grocery List

Here is a handy food list to take with you to the grocery store when shopping for a week’s worth of meals on a 1,200-calorie diet.

Proteins

— Tofu.

— Salmon.

— Chicken breast.

— Sliced deli turkey.

— Lean ground turkey.

— Medium shrimp.

— Eggs.

Dairy

— Low-fat cottage cheese.

— Nonfat Greek yogurt.

— Low-fat feta cheese.

Good Fats

— Almonds.

— Walnuts.

— Avocados.

— Olive oil.

— Nut butter (peanut, almond).

Veggies

— Leafy greens (lettuce, spinach, kale, arugula).

— Carrots.

— Tomatoes.

— Onion.

— Garlic.

— Celery.

— Zucchini.

— Cucumber.

— Green beans.

— Broccoli.

— Cauliflower.

Fresh fruit

— Strawberries.

— Blueberries.

— Bananas.

— Apples.

Grains

— Whole-wheat bread.

— Whole-grain tortillas.

— Oatmeal.

— Quinoa.

— Brown rice.

Miscellaneous

— Hummus.

— Almond milk.

— Teriyaki sauce.

— Soy sauce.

— Salsa.

— Olives.

Potential Drawbacks of a 1,200-Calorie Diet

While adopting a 1,200-calorie diet will lead to weight loss for most people, it’s important to understand that there can be some drawbacks to this approach.

The metabolism factor

Restricting your caloric intake so much that your metabolism slows down can make losing weight and sustaining weight loss harder in the long run.

Justine Roth, a registered dietitian based in New York City, uses an analogy to explain this process.

“It’s like a car running on low gas: It’s going to not go as fast when you push on the pedal, and the air conditioning might not work well because it’s trying to conserve all of its fuel. The body does the same thing; it’s not going to speed up burning calories if you aren’t giving it enough to do so,” she says. “The fewer calories you eat, the slower your metabolic rate will be.”

This is why following a 1,200-calorie diet is not sustainable for most people, De Juan says.

“Calories are energy,” she explains, “and limiting your daily caloric intake can result in fatigue, exhaustion and increased cravings as a quick fix to help your body stay alert.”

Nutritional deficiencies

Apart from calories supplying the energy you need to live, many of the healthy foods that pack calories are also chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals. Go too low with caloric intake, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to experience nutritional deficiencies, says Dr. Craig Primack, an obesity specialist and founder and managing director of the Scottsdale Weight Loss Center in Arizona.

De Juan adds that the risk of developing deficiencies while following a very low-calorie diet is especially high for certain populations, including:

— Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

— People with nutritional deficiencies, such as iron-deficiency anemia.

— Those with kidney diseases.

— Children and adolescents who are still growing.

— Individuals who are underweight, malnourished or who have a history of disordered eating behaviors.

If you have a chronic disease like diabetes or a heart condition, you should follow your doctor’s advice regarding how many calories to consume and what types of foods to eat, notes Dr. Akash Bajaj, a triple board-certified physician with Remedy Wellness & Anti-Aging in Marina Del Rey, California.

Eating disorders and diet sustainability

One major concern of the 1,200-calorie diet is that starting it suddenly can trigger binge eating for some people, Bajaj points out. In some cases, that can lead to the development of an eating disorder.

“There are more risks associated with the 1,200-calorie-per-day diet than there are benefits,” adds Gaby Vaca-Flores, a registered dietitian and founder of Glow+Greens, a nutrition and skin care consultancy based in Santa Monica, California.

These risks, she says, can include disordered eating, along with damaging effects to metabolism, rapid weight regain, hormone imbalances and the aforementioned nutritional deficiencies.

The Bottom Line

The 1,200-calorie plan is hard to sustain, even though it can result in quick weight loss initially, notes Laura Ligos, a registered dietitian in private practice in Albany, New York.

“Most people are incapable of actually sticking to 1,200-calorie diets because they end up going into a binge-restrict cycle,” she says.

For example, a lot of people will be really strict about adhering to their calorie limits during the week, but by the weekend, they can’t take it anymore.

“They’re hungry, and they’re tired of starving themselves,” explains Ligos, who is also the author of “The Busy Person’s Meal Planner” and “The Complete Clean Eating Cookbook.”

For some, the 1,200-calorie per day diet could offer some health benefits, Bajaj says. Those benefits depend on your overall health situation and which foods you use to meet that daily caloric limit.

“By decreasing or eliminating foods high in saturated fat and sugars in favor of fruits and veggies, you can help lower your risk of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers,” he explains. “You can also improve your blood sugar levels by lowering your carbohydrate intake.”

Limiting your caloric intake may also make you take a closer look at what you’re eating and help you make healthier choices.

Still, Cesar Sauza, a registered dietitian with AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles, does not recommend a 1,200-calorie per day diet.

Sauza emphasizes that only 1,200 calories a day is “a dangerously low number.”

“Most individuals should avoid the 1,200-calorie diet unless there is a medical need for such a calorie deficit,” Sauza says. “In rare circumstances, someone may have caloric requirements as low as 1,200 calories. However, only a dietitian can help determine those needs.”

If you do undertake such a restrictive diet, Sauza recommends doing so under the supervision of a medical professional.

