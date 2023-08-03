TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $164.4…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $164.4 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.30 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion.

TopBuild shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

