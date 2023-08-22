8 Sunscreen Recommendations From Dermatologists

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If you’re headed outside, it’s always best to apply some…

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

If you’re headed outside, it’s always best to apply some sunscreen to protect your skin. But how does sunscreen work, and why is it so important to make sure you’re protected?

Here are eight of the top recommendations from dermatologists, along with how and why they can help you avoid a sunburn and reduce your risk of developing skin cancer.

Stay out of the sun during peak hours.

Typically, the sun’s rays are strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so during those hours, head indoors or seek shade. Anytime you’re outside, cover your skin with clothing or a wide-brimmed hat, and be sure to use plenty of sunscreen.

It’s also important to note the sun’s rays can reflect off surfaces and cause burning even if you’re partially covered. Even on cloudy days, you can still get burned because 70% to 80% of the sun’s rays filter through the clouds. So, use sunscreen daily, no matter the weather.

Always use sunscreen or sunblock.

The terms sunblock and sunscreen are often used interchangeably, but there are key differences between the two.

Sunblock, for instance, typically contains titanium dioxide, zinc oxide or sometimes both.

“These ingredients are actually minerals that reflect light off the skin like millions of tiny mirrors,” explains Dr. Brian Toy, a board-certified dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital in Orange County, California. “As a result, they’re oftentimes called physical blockers (or mineral sunblock), since they block ultraviolet rays from penetrating the skin.”

These products also tend to be more opaque and harder to rub in but less likely to irritate sensitive skin, adds Dr. Susan Massick, clinical associate professor of dermatology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Sunscreen, on the other hand, refers to chemical protection.

“When applied to the skin, chemical sunscreens act like a sponge, absorbing ultraviolet light and chemically converting it into something less dangerous,” Toy says. “(This process) results in the screening of harmful ultraviolet light. You can recognize a chemical sunscreen because it will contain ingredients that are hard to pronounce, like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and octinoxate.”

These products, Massick adds, are typically easier to rub into the skin, but they can cause skin irritation for some people.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

When looking for a sunscreen or sunblock, you’ll also be faced with an SPF number, or sun protection factor, on the label. This can be confusing or misleading about the level of protection offered.

“If you normally burn in one hour without sunscreen, applying an SPF 30 will theoretically allow 30 hours of sun exposure before burning,” Toy explains. “Unfortunately, these numbers are derived in the laboratory under perfect conditions.”

Most people don’t actually apply enough to achieve the advertised SPF.

“As a result, an SPF 30 product typically translates into an actual SPF of only five hours,” Toy says.

SPF only refers to protection against UVB rays that cause burning of the skin, not the UVA rays that can cause the skin to age faster. UVB rays are responsible for most skin cancers, but UVA rays can also cause cellular damage and lead to skin cancer. This is why you need to look for a product that’s labeled as offering “broad-spectrum” protection.

“Broad spectrum is important because you want to make sure to cover the full range of ultraviolet light,” Massick says. “UVB causes more tanning of skin and potential for sunburn, whereas UVA causes more photodamage, premature aging and wrinkling of skin. Neither are healthy for you and worse with frequent and long-term sun exposure.”

Massick recommends using an SPF 30 for daily use and 50 for prolonged outdoor exposure.

In May 2023, the Environmental Working Group released its 2023 Guide to Sunscreens along with a recommendation to avoid products with SPF values greater than 50. This recommendation stems from SPF, as mentioned, only measuring how well the product protects from UVB rays, not the penetrating UVA rays that can also cause damage. The EWG also noted that the Food and Drug Administration has proposed limiting SPF value labels to 60.

The FDA’s move is predicated on a concern that a higher SPF number on the label may offer some consumers a false sense of security, cost more and cause more skin irritation in sensitive users while only being marginally more effective than lower SPF-level products.

Consider what’s best for your skin tone and type.

When choosing a sunscreen, think about your preferences, says Dr. Ata Moshiri, assistant professor of medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

“The best sunscreens are the ones you will actually use,” he points out. “It’s no good having a fancy sunscreen if it just sits in the bottle.”

Consider:

— Whether you want to use chemical ingredients versus mineral ingredients.

— How sensitive your skin may be to different chemicals.

— How easy sunscreens are to rub in versus the opaque color that you may notice with mineral sunblock.

Toy recommends choosing “a non-comedogenic product that won’t clog your pores, as well as one that is PABA-free. Para-aminobenzoic acid is a common sunscreen ingredient to which many are allergic.”

Dr. Cheri Frey, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, D.C., also suggests taking into account your skin type when selecting a product.

“If you’re prone to sunburns or have a condition that makes you sensitive to the sun, sunblock is best,” she advises.

If you have darker skin, you might consider tinted blockers or products color-matched to your skin, Moshiri adds.

Massick also suggests using different products in different places. For example, you can use a stick sunblock on the ears, forehead and lips and a spray or aerosol sunblock for your scalp and other areas that have heavy hair coverage.

Reapply frequently.

Many people don’t use enough or reapply sunblock frequently enough. Most dermatologists say you should reapply a liberal amount (about a shot glass full for the whole body and a dollop about the size of a quarter for the face and ears) every two hours to avoid burning.

Reapply more frequently if you’re “out in the sun and heat or if you’re sweating or swimming,” Massick says.

Water-resistant sunscreens are typically viable for 40 to 80 minutes in wet conditions.

“The higher the number, the better, so aim for 80 minutes,” Massick advises. “Water resistance is particularly important when perspiring or doing water sports.”

You should also apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before you head outside, as it needs some time to soak into the skin before it can offer full protection.

Toss expired products.

It’s critical to check your expiration dates. Sunscreens contain active ingredients that, like any other drug, can degrade over time, particularly if they’re exposed to high temperatures and prolonged bouts of sunlight. This renders the product less able to protect you, and you may be getting less coverage than you think when using an old sunscreen.

As a general rule, buy new each season. It’s best to purchase a new bottle of sunblock when the weather starts heating up. If you find that come Labor Day you’re still using the same bottle, this means you’re probably not using enough each time you apply.

Wear sun-protective clothing.

Covering up your skin with a long-sleeved shirt or long pants can certainly prevent some sun exposure, but depending on the material, you could still be receiving more ultraviolet radiation than you realize. Enter specially made sun-protective clothing that’s designed to physically block UVA and UVB rays.

“I’m a huge fan of sun-protective clothing and recommend it regularly to all of my patients,” Moshiri says.

These specially designed clothes — hats, long-sleeved shirts, shorts and pants — block UV radiation with tightly woven fabric.

“Sun-protective clothing has its own rating system, UPF, or ultraviolet protection factor, and is a great option for added protection from the sun,” Massick adds.

She says that when choosing clothing to protect the skin, “the darker the fabric or the denser the weave and type of fibers, the more protective clothing can be. A white T-shirt may only give a UPF of 4. But clothing with a designated UPF rating can provide added protection similar to sunblock and sunscreen.”

Clothing that’s listed with a UPF 25 rating will allow 4% of UV transmission, while clothing graded at UPF 50 will allow only 2% of UV transmission, Massick explains.

Toy adds that sun-protective clothing can also keep you cool, so you don’t have to worry about overheating when protecting your skin.

Sun-protective clothing is reusable, environmentally friendly and doesn’t need to be reapplied every two hours the way lotions do.

“If you’re able to wear these items, they greatly cut down on the need for sunscreen or sunblock use, which can then be applied just to your exposed skin — think face, ears, backs of hands, feet,” Moshiri notes.

Take care of your skin.

The skin is the biggest organ in the body, and its health is critical to your overall health and well-being. You need to look after the skin you’re in.

“Whatever strategies you employ — sunscreen, sunblock and sun-protective clothing — don’t forget to be mindful of the behavioral changes that are just as important, such as avoiding the sun during peak hours (and) seeking shade when outdoors for prolonged periods of time,” Moshiri says.

In addition to wearing sunscreen every day and taking care with how exposed you are to the sun, you should get to know your skin. If you notice any changes to the skin, such as new moles, moles that change color, size or shape, or any other sores, lesions or unusual lumps and bumps, be sure to talk with your primary care provider or visit a dermatologist to get it checked out.

You should also make a point to visit your dermatologist annually for a thorough skin check. This regular screening can be especially helpful in catching new skin cancers early while they’re still very treatable.

“Your local friendly dermatologist would love nothing more than to talk with you about your specific needs and give their recommendations — some will even have (sunblock) samples you can take with you,” Moshiri adds.

8 sun-safety recommendations:

— Stay out of the sun during peak hours.

— Always use sunscreen or sunblock.

— Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

— Consider your skin tone and type.

— Reapply frequently.

— Toss expired products.

— Wear sun-protective clothing.

— Take care of your skin.

More from U.S. News

Best Foods for Healthy Skin

What to Ask a Dermatologist About Skin Diseases

Signs of Zinc Deficiency

8 Sunscreen Recommendations From Dermatologists originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/23/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.