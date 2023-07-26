Vacation Packing List: 27 Essentials for Any Trip

While every vacation packing list ultimately looks different based on a variety of factors — the destination, traveler(s), budget and…

While every vacation packing list ultimately looks different based on a variety of factors — the destination, traveler(s), budget and more — consider this guide a jumping-off point for the must-haves. You can also scroll down to More Vacation Packing Lists to see recommendations for specific trips.

For the journey

Luggage

Before your adventure begins, you’ll want to decide what type of bag(s) to pack. To determine the type of luggage you’ll need, consider:

— How many days will you be traveling? If you’re traveling for a week or longer, you may want to bring a large suitcase that can be checked in at the airport, or perhaps a complete luggage set. For a shorter trip, a carry-on and personal item (such as a backpack or small weekender bag) should be sufficient.

— Who are you traveling with? Determine if you can combine your belongings to avoid unnecessary checked luggage fees. If traveling with children who can help carry bags, consider some kids luggage they’ll be excited to carry or roll along.

— What type of climate(s) will you be in? For cold weather vacations, you might consider stuffing all of your outdoor gear into a rolling duffel bag.

— What are the baggage restrictions for your mode of travel? Check carry-on size requirements for your specific airline to ensure your luggage will fit in the overhead bin. Cruise lines also have weight and quantity restrictions for luggage, so consult your cruise line’s website for additional details.

— What kind of clothing will you need? Is this a casual trip or will you need formalwear for dinners and other gatherings? If you’ll need the latter, you might want to purchase a garment bag to prevent wrinkled clothing.

Packing cubes

To maximize suitcase space and stay organized, invest in at least one set of packing cubes. Travel experts recommend any of the packing cubes by Eagle Creek, as well as this cheap, quality set on Amazon. For more options, check out The Best Packing Cubes, Chosen by Travel Experts.

Credit cards

When traveling, it’s good to have at least two credit card options with you. That way, if there are any issues with one card (or maybe a merchant doesn’t accept American Express or Discover, a common occurrence when traveling abroad), you’ve got a backup payment option. It’s also helpful in the event your credit card gets compromised and subsequently locked.

Read: The Best Travel Credit Cards

Travel documents

Having your boarding pass and personal identification is essential no matter where you’re traveling. For international travel, you’ll want a passport wallet for your passport along with any visa or customs forms you may need. Be sure to keep these documents either on your body or in your personal item that you place in under the seat in front of you on the plane (not in the overhead bin, where you may not always have access).

Travel pillow

Whether it’s a long flight, train ride or car trip, dozing off without support can be a literal pain in the neck. Depending on what’s comfortable for you, the Cabeau Evolution S3 and the Trtl Travel Pillow are two of the top U.S. News travel pillows. If you’re short on space, you may want to consider the multitasking Tube Travel Neck Pillow, which doubles as a packing cube.

Water bottle

Staying hydrated while on the go is essential, and traveling with a reusable water bottle is an environmentally friendly way to do it. The LifeStraw Go is dishwasher-safe (when you remove the filter) and made of BPA-free plastic; the flip-straw has a two-step filter to trap bacteria and more. To keep your water cold for hours, the YETI Rambler has a durable stainless steel construction in a variety of colors and is the perfect canvas for travel stickers you collect along the way. To save space, try the Nomader Collapsible water bottle.

Hand sanitizer and holder

Keeping your hands clean while traveling helps fend off germs and unwanted illnesses. Hand sanitizer is essential for any trip, and clipping a travel-size bottle of it to your carry-on or handbag makes it easily accessible when you need it. You can find hand sanitizer holders on Amazon or at your local dollar store. You may also want to consider some antibacterial wipes for your in-flight tray table and sticky situations.

Toiletry bag and toiletries

Organizing your makeup, hair products, personal hygiene items and shaving supplies in a quality toiletry bag — such as the well-rated Lug Trolley on Amazon — makes it easy to find your essentials while traveling. Depending on what you plan to pack, a hanging style like the L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag, with a removable shower caddy and built-in hook, helps to save counter space and is especially useful in tight cruise ship cabins. To easily see everything at once, choose any of the clear cosmetics cases from CALPAK, which are available in multiple sizes and color trims.

For air travel, you’ll need to keep in mind the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule: that all liquids, gels and creams must be 3 ounces or less and placed into a one-quart clear bag. You can find refillable and travel-size toiletries and reusable quart-sized TSA-approved bags on Amazon.

Read: The Best Toiletry Bags

Medications and first-aid kit

You’ll want to be sure to pack any prescription medications in your carry-on bag, along with other medications you may need while traveling, such as Dramamine. It’s also helpful to have a travel-size first-aid kit with Band-Aids, antibiotic ointment and more.

Compression socks

For everything from long flights to walking miles exploring a new destination, compression socks can help provide additional support and reduce swelling. With varying levels of compression available, one medium-level option to consider is the Bombas Everyday Compression Socks — a U.S. News top pick.

For the vacation

Walking shoes

Every journey includes a fair amount of walking, and nothing can put a stop to the fun like foot pain. Before you depart, be sure to invest in a comfortable pair of walking shoes. For a sneaker style, the ASICS Gel-Contend is a U.S. News top pick. If you’d like a slip-on style, the Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Loafer for both men and women provides comfort and stability, while being able to be dressed up or worn casually. For a sandal, consider a supportive option like the Birkenstock Mayari.

Travel purse/bag

One way to keep identification, credit cards and other personal information organized and protected while traveling is with a well-designed purse or belt bag, such as the Anti-Theft Classic Messenger or the Anti-Theft Active Waist Pack by Travelon. The Lug Convertible Carousel also includes RFID protection and can be worn as a belt bag or as a crossbody.

If you’re looking for a fashionable bag that can easily go from day to night, check out the TUMI Voyageur Crossbody, which has a choice of leather or nylon construction with leather accents, multiple compartments and gold hardware. The sustainable and machine-washable Vera Bradley Utility Tote Bag is another great option, with a removable shoulder strap and exterior pockets for your phone and other essentials.

Read: The Best Fanny Packs and Belt Bags for Travel

Long-sleeved shirt

When you’re traveling, there’s a good chance you might be changing climates or find yourself a bit chilled from air conditioning. Pack a long-sleeve tee, such as the L.L.Bean Beyond Soft Tee for women or the Carefree Unshrinkable Tee for men. This basic wardrobe staple works as a shirt on its own, a base layer in colder weather or a pull-on style over a tee. For young travelers, consider the Kids’ Graphic Tee from L.L. Bean for a bit of playful fun.

Button-up shirt

For a shirt that can truly multitask, pack a button-up shirt. A classic style — like a Calvin Klein shirt for men or a timeless white button-down for women on Amazon — can be dressed up for dinner or a museum visit, paired with shorts and rolled sleeves for exploring, or put it on with a bathing suit as a cover-up.

T-shirt

This wardrobe staple is a travel essential. Versatile black, white or navy tees can be worn alone, under a blazer or layered for added warmth as needed. Pack a few basic options like the cotton tees at Lands’ End for women, men, girls and boys, then add a fun graphic tee or two.

Packable jacket

A jacket that can fold up small to be tucked into your luggage is essential for any vacation packing list. From rain jackets to lightweight puffer jackets, choose the perfect packable jacket to keep you warm and dry in any locale.

Evening outfit

Even if you’re going to the beach or planning a casual retreat, chances are you’ll go out for a nicer dinner at least one night. Women may want to consider a black travel dress on Amazon, which can be dressed up with evening sandals and a necklace (or worn during the day for sightseeing). Men can invest in a packable travel blazer and wrinkle-free dress pants.

Reusable/foldable bag

Whether you’re heading to the local market or going on a day trip, a packable tote like the CALPAK Compakt Tote Bag is ideal for stowing your daytime essentials and finds you buy along the way. If you’re the type that likes to buy a lot of souvenirs from your travels, the Lug Packable Boxer is ideal to use for a day tote while traveling and as a personal item on your return flight. One of these reusable bags can also double as a beach bag. Or, if you want to bring a beach bag to double as your everyday travel bag, check out the best beach bags from U.S. News for additional recommendations.

Camera

Focus on the moment (and enjoy the visual later) with a digital camera like the Panasonic Lumix G100 4K. A mirrorless model with both the ability to capture video and still images offers versatility whether you want to record the waves at sunset or snap a selfie in front of a museum. To get creative angles or have a tripod on the go, the Joby GorillaPod is a flexible and bendable option for travel.

If you’re an active traveler, a GoPro HERO9 is a must-pack item. It has built-in stabilization features, and you can livestream your endeavors, film video or shoot images with this waterproof design. For a vintage-infused photo gallery, the Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Instant Camera is a hybrid camera that allows you to store images on a memory card or print them directly from the device. It’s the perfect way to document your travels along the way.

Reef-safe sunscreen

Protect your skin and the oceans with reef-safe sunscreen. Depending on your destination, some places — including Hawaii; Key West, Florida; Aruba; parts of Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to name a few — have laws against the sale of sunscreens with reef-harming ingredients such as oxybenzone and octinoxate. Many of the traditional brands of sunscreen have these ingredients, so look for an effective mineral-based sunscreen like Blue Lizard or Sun Bum.

Sun hat

In addition to sunscreen, a hat protects your face from the sun’s harmful rays. What’s more, it can be a fashionable addition to your beach attire. A packable style like the San Diego Hat Company women’s large brim hat can be rolled and packed into a suitcase or carry-on, and provide a generous amount of shade at the beach, by the lake and beyond. For more recommendations, see U.S. News’ list of the best beach hats.

Swimwear

While there’s an endless array of bathing suit options, classic styles like a black tank suit for women can be paired with a long skirt to be transformed into an outfit. Or, a classic men’s swim trunk can be worn with a polo top to maximize your vacation wardrobe. For the kids, Lands’ End offers cute and functional designs for girls and boys.

Beach towels

Whether you want to add something soft to your favorite beach chair or you want to lay it right on the sand, a beach towel that repels sand and dries quickly is a vacation must-have. Consider a quick-drying oversized Turkish towel from Amazon or an attention-grabbing Lilly Pulitzer beach towel. You may also want to invest in a beach blanket.

Cover-up

Ideal as added sun protection or for walking through the air-conditioned corridors of a resort or cruise ship, a cute swimsuit cover-up is another packing essential. Some options include a chic J.Crew beach shirt, a stylish romper or a sheer La Blanca kimono.

Flip-flops

Nothing says laid-back vacation like a pair of flip-flops. Havaianas has styles for the whole family, in an array of colors and prints to coordinate with your beach attire.

Water shoes

Cuts on feet from coral, shells or even glass can be extremely painful. To protect the soles of you and yours, consider the Native Jefferson shoes, available in both children’s and adult sizes. Designed for street wear, these versatile shoes are also water-friendly, making them ideal for everything from strolling the boardwalk to tubing down the river. For a more traditional water shoe, check out the Keen Newport sandals.

Sunglasses

Sunscreen and cover-ups may protect your skin, but the sun can really hurt your eyes (especially when it reflects off the water). Top off your vacation style with Ray-Ban aviators or a classic Wayfarer. If you’re seeking a chic retro vibe, you can’t go wrong with a Kate Spade cat-eye frame.

More Vacation Packing Lists

Check out these other packing guides compiled by U.S. News:

— Beach Packing List

— Cruise Packing List

— Road Trip Packing List

— Camping Packing List

— What to Pack in a Carry-on

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood loves the entire packing process. From finding the right suitcase to curating the ideal wardrobe and accessories for every trip, Hood has been perfecting her vacation packing list for years. Her must-pack items include a TUMI handbag, a Lug cosmetic case and a CALPAK packable tote. She used her personal experience along with retail merchandising background and research skills to create this list.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Travel Insurance Companies

— How to Renew Your Passport

— TSA Precheck vs. Global Entry: Which One Is Right for You?

— Can I Use My Own Airplane Seat Belt Extender?

— What Is Allowed in a Carry-on Bag?

More from U.S. News

Beach Packing List: 33 Essentials to Bring

Cruise Packing List: 35 Essentials for Your 2023 Cruise

41 Road Trip Essentials: What You Need On Your Next Road Trip

Vacation Packing List: 27 Essentials for Any Trip originally appeared on usnews.com