The 9 Best Carry-on Backpacks of 2023

Not sure whether to take a rolling suitcase or a travel backpack on the plane? Both types of carry-on luggage…

Not sure whether to take a rolling suitcase or a travel backpack on the plane? Both types of carry-on luggage certainly have their merits, but if you like keeping your arms and hands free when traveling, a backpack is the right choice for you. Furthermore, compared to a hard-sided suitcase, it’s easier to squeeze a malleable backpack into an overhead bin or under the seat. And if your vacation is focused on adventure travel, you might value a durable pack on your back over wheels on the ground.

U.S. News compiled this list from extensive research along with consumer reviews. Whatever your reason for choosing a backpack, there are plenty on the market to satisfy your needs. Read on for the best carry-on travel backpacks.

The Top Carry-on Backpacks for 2023

— Best Overall: Cotopaxi Allpa 35L

— Best Budget: ZOMAKE Lightweight Packable Backpack 30L

— Best Lightweight: Osprey Farpoint 40

— Best for Business: Aer Travel Pack 3

— Best for International Travel: Solgaard Lifepack Endeavor (with closet) — Large

— Best for Weekend Getaways: Topo Designs Global Travel Bag 30L

— Best With Wheels: Matein Rolling Backpack — 17-inch

— Best for Women: Osprey Fairview 40

— Best for Men: Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues. Dimensions of backpacks are height by width by depth.)

Best Overall: Cotopaxi Allpa 35L

Dimensions: 22 x 12 x 10 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: When it comes to bag travel, the Cotopaxi Allpa packs a serious punch. The carry-on backpack is available in three sizes — 42L, 35L and 28L — and a variety of colors. (In true Cotopaxi style, you can even purchase a colorful Del Día backpack.) The 35L size not only fits everything you need for your next getaway, but it’s also TSA-compliant as a carry-on item. On the outside, the Allpa features a removable waist belt, a padded laptop sleeve on the side, anti-theft zippers, carabiner lash loops, a sternum strap and a front zippered pocket. The backpack straps can even be tucked away if you’re looking to save more room in the overhead bin or you want to carry the bag via its grab handles.

The bag opens suitcase-style; inside, you’ll find one large zippered mesh compartment on the right and a subdivided zippered mesh compartment on left, providing ample space for all your clothes, shoes and accessories. (Consider purchasing the highly-rated and colorful Cotopaxi packing cubes for extra organization.) What’s more, you’ll find a rain cover inside despite the water-resistant bag already being TPU-coated.

Travelers appreciate: Travelers rave about this carry-on backpack, praising its durability and the way it can fit everything needed for weeklong or longer trips. Some reviewers, however, noted they wished the 35L came equipped with a water bottle pocket like the 42L.

Price: $200 or less Shop now:Cotopaxi

Best Budget: ZOMAKE Lightweight Packable Backpack 30L

Dimensions: 19 x 13 x 7 inches | Weight: 0.74 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: If you’re planning to hike or kayak on your next getaway, make sure you have the ZOMAKE Lightweight Packable Backpack 30L in your back pocket — literally. This travel backpack can be folded into a compact pouch and tucked away in a larger carry-on bag if you’re planning to only use it as a daypack. The lightweight travel bag is both tear- and water-resistant. With all of its pockets — including one on each side for water bottles or umbrellas — you’ll be able to fit everything you need for an adventure-filled trip.

Travelers appreciate:Erin Evans, managing editor at U.S. News & World Report Travel, swears by the backpack, praising its affordability and size. “It can fit enough for a weekend trip, plus it’s super useful for hiking, boat excursions and more once you’re in your destination because it’s so light and water-resistant,” Evans says. “I’ve used it for years and it has held up incredibly well; it comes in so many fun colors, too.”

Price: $21.99 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best Lightweight: Osprey Farpoint 40

Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Weight: 3.47 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: The Osprey Farpoint (or Fairview for women) is truly an all-in-one travel pack that combines quality with minimal weight. The clamshell-style carry-on bag features a sizeable main compartment (perfect for packing cubes) along with an easy-to-access zippered laptop sleeve. For extra support and comfort, the backpack includes a sternum strap, back panel, harness and hip belt; the latter three can be stowed away for fully streamlined travel and compression straps can help slim the bag down even more. The Osprey Farpoint 40 meets most domestic carry-on size requirements and is compatible with the Farpoint/Fairview Travel Daypack, which can be brought onto the plane as a personal item.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers appreciate the backpack’s quality and durability, and confirm that it can hold enough for weeklong trips. However, some are disappointed that the latest model does not have as many compartments as previous versions.

Price: $185 or less Shop now:Osprey | Amazon

Best for Business: Aer Travel Pack 3

Dimensions: 21.5 x 13 x 9 inches | Weight: 4.12 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: With a pocket for everything, the clamshell-style Aer Travel Pack 3 (35L) keeps you organized to the max on business trips. Keep your laptop (up to 16 inches) safe in the padded, soft-lined, zippered laptop sleeve, and stow your passport or other travel documents in the quick-access side pocket. The front zippered compartment features several sizes of pockets perfect for chargers, notepads, pens and more. Along with the lay-flat main compartment for clothes, there’s also an interior pocket for small accessories and a hidden luggage tracker pocket.

Designed for one-bag travel, the durable Aer Travel Pack 3 also features a water-resistant nylon exterior along with load lifters for a more comfortable fit. You can purchase a hip belt separately.

Travelers appreciate: Recent purchasers of the carry-on backpack appreciate the numerous pockets and thoughtful design. Reviewers also verify that the bag works well not only for business travel, but for longer getaways as well.

Price: $275 or less Shop now:Aer

Best for International Travel: Solgaard Lifepack Endeavor (with closet) — Large

Dimensions: 12 x 19 x 8.25 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds (backpack); 0.75 pounds (closet)

What sets this backpack apart: Solgaard’s closet system — featured in the Solgaard Carry-On Closet, one of the best carry-on luggage pieces — makes a reappearance in the Lifepack Endeavor carry-on backpack. The 35-liter capacity of the large size is ideal for a carry-on bag, but you can also get the backpack in medium. The hanging closet, which comprises three compartments with compression straps, is removable and can fit up to a week’s worth of clothes, making this bag an excellent choice for an international trip. Additionally, the carry-on backpack’s zippered expansion allows for 40% more space; you can expand the bag to hold the closet for the plane, then hang the closet in your hotel and use the bag as a daypack.

Inside the bag, you’ll find two compartments: the Lifezone and the Workzone. The Lifezone holds the closet as well as multiple pockets for sunglasses, toiletries and more. The Workzone includes laptop storage and additional pockets for work accessories. The bag’s exterior features two side pockets for water bottles, a suitcase seatbelt and a sternum strap, as well as four secret, quick-grab pockets for valuable travel items such as a passport or credit cards. The Lifepack Endeavor is made from upcycled, ocean-bound plastic, making it a good pick for sustainable travel.

Travelers appreciate: Recent travelers say that the bag fits well under the seat if compressed, and in the overhead bin if expanded. They highly appreciate the organization and ease-of-travel the closet provides.

Price: $265 or less Shop now:Solgaard

Best for Weekend Getaways: Topo Designs Global Travel Bag 30L

Dimensions:

12.5 x 20 x 7 inches | Weight: 2.62 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: Heading out on a romantic getaway, girls trip or solo adventure for the weekend? Consider taking the Topo Designs Global Travel Bag 30L. The clamshell-style backpack meets most carry-on requirements, is made with abrasion-resistant recycled materials and offers three carry options: stowable backpack straps, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, and grab handles.

The bag features plenty of internal pockets including a back panel laptop compartment. (Consider purchasing Topo Designs accessory bags, packing cubes and more for added organization.) Externally, you’ll find expandable water bottle pockets on each side of the bag. The sternum strap and removable hip belt provide extra support, and the heavy-duty zippers add to the backpack’s durability.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers like the high-quality zippers and look of the bag, but some found certain compartments and pockets to be smaller than they prefer.

Price: $199 or less Shop now:Topo Designs

Best With Wheels: Matein Rolling Backpack — 17-inch

Dimensions: 19.6 x 13 x 9 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: If you’re stuck between roller bags and backpacks, the Matein Rolling Backpack offers the best of both worlds. The 17-inch, 36-liter bag has a hideaway handle at the top and storable backpack straps so the bag can easily transform from a roller bag to a backpack. Water- and abrasion-resistant panel guards on the bottom help protect the bag when you’re rolling it on the ground.

Besides the large main compartment, the clamshell-style backpack features a second zippered compartment to hold files, an organization compartment with multiple pockets, and mesh water bottle pockets on the sides. It comes in three colors: black, blue and floral. For a larger option, the 18-inch version has a 45-liter capacity.

Travelers appreciate: Travelers say that the bag is sturdy and the wheels maintain their durability over rigorous travel. Reviewers also recommend the bag for school and work.

Price: $99.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Matein

Read: The Top Rolling Duffel Bags

Best for Women: Osprey Fairview 40

Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Weight: 3.44 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: Comfort meets quality with the Osprey Fairview 40 carry-on backpack. The bag’s back panel, hip belt and harness system feature mesh that improves ventilation and reduces chafing, and all three can be packed away for streamlined travel. Additionally, weight is transferred from the harness to the hip belt through the backpack’s LightWire frame suspension. The Fairview 40 also comes with padded handles and a padded shoulder strap if you want to switch up your carry style to over-the-shoulder.

The clamshell-style backpack includes a main compartment with interior compression straps as well as a front pocket, an external toiletries pocket, a quick-access zippered laptop compartment and a sternum strap. Like the Farpoint 40 for men, the Fairview 40 is compatible with the Farpoint/Fairview Travel Daypack (sold separately).

Travelers appreciate: Recent backpack purchasers praise the high quality of the bag and recommend purchasing packing cubes, which work more effectively with the internal compression straps.

Price: $185 or less Shop now:REI | Backcountry

Read: The Best Weekender Bags for Women

Best for Men: Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L

Dimensions: 22 x 13 x 11 inches (expanded); 22 x 13 x 9.5 (standard) | Weight: 4.5 pounds

What sets this backpack apart: One of the larger-capacity backpacks on this list at 45L, the Peak Design Travel Backpack is the perfect choice for one-bag travel. It meets most international airline requirements and can collapse to 35L for a more manageable daypack. The sleek weatherproof design includes shoulder straps, a sternum strap and a hip belt that can all be tucked away, as well as expandable water bottle pockets on the side and quick-grab pockets for your passport, wallet and other valuables.

Anti-theft, abrasion-resistant zippers are especially helpful as the bag is recommended for those who travel with photography equipment — in which case the Peak Design Camera Cube could come in handy. The carry-on backpack opens clamshell-style. Inside, you’ll find a large main compartment with a divider layer, as well as zippered mesh pockets and padded laptop and tablet sleeves. The bag is sustainably built, being Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon neutral, and you can even purchase it pre-owned.

Travelers appreciate: Reviewers, especially photographers, rave about the backpack. They appreciate how much the bag can hold as well as its durability. Some, however, warn that the bag isn’t the most comfortable.

Price: $299.95 or less Shop now:Peak Design | Amazon

Read: The Best Travel Backpacks for Men

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Leilani Osmundson will always pick a backpack over a suitcase when it comes to carry-on luggage. She’s taken her Cotopaxi Allpa 35L everywhere, from a romantic getaway in Colorado’s wine country to an adventure-filled weeklong road trip around Iceland. Osmundson used her own experience with travel backpacks along with extensive research to write this article.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Duffel Bags

— The Top Toiletry Bags

— The Top Neck Pillows

— The Top Walking Shoes

More from U.S. News

The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023: 18 Expert Picks

Carry-on Luggage Sizes by Airline

10 Top-Rated Duffel Bags in Every Style: Rolling, Backpack & More

The 9 Best Carry-on Backpacks of 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com