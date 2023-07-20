The 8 Best Cooler Bags of 2023

Keeping snacks and drinks cold when you’re on a road trip, at the beach or car camping is essential. Depending…

Keeping snacks and drinks cold when you’re on a road trip, at the beach or car camping is essential. Depending on what you want to pack, where you’re going to be and how much you need to take, there are different cooler bags to meet your needs.

The right cooler bag can save you money, keep the kids happy with fresh snacks and offer convenience. U.S. News researched online retailers, travel industry review sites and more to come up with this selection of the best cooler bags.

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues or other factors.)

Best Overall: RTIC Outdoors Soft Pack Cooler

Capacity: Sizes range from 12 cans to 40 cans

What sets it apart: Don’t you hate it when you pack a cooler with ice only for it to leak everywhere and let your food and drinks get warm? That won’t happen with this lightweight cooler because it is designed to be completely leakproof. This RTIC cooler is made with heavy-duty nylon and a durable zipper that won’t let liquid spill out.

If you’re heading to a pool or lake, you’ll be happy to know that it floats. You can pack this cooler on even the most rugged adventure since the liner is resistant to punctures and tears. The 2-inch closed-cell foam insulation is intended to keep your items cold for up to 24 hours. There are four sizes ranging from a 12- to 40-can capacity as well as nine color options. Need something smaller? The 6-can Everyday Cooler is compact and collapsible.

Travelers appreciate: Owners of this cooler bag say it is the perfect cooler bag for lake, river and ocean activities since it floats, though a few travelers noted the zipper can be a little tough to unzip.

Price: $149.99 or less for 40-can size

Shop now: RTIC | Amazon

Best Budget: TOURIT Cockatoo Insulated Backpack

Capacity: 16 cans

What sets it apart: If you’re looking for a budget-friendly cooler bag with lots of bells and whistles, this is the bag for you. The soft-sided backpack design makes it easy to carry, and its dual compartments keep your cool items separate from snacks that don’t need to be on ice. The leak-resistant cooler includes front and side pockets, as well as a handy bottle opener on the backpack strap. Available in three colors, this insulated backpack keeps food cool for up to 16 hours.

Travelers appreciate: Purchasers praise the multiple pockets for storing gear, with some reviewers mentioning that this bag is also great to use as a lunchbox.

Price: $37.77 or less

Shop now: TOURIT | Amazon

Best Wheeled: Igloo Maxcold Fusion 36-Can Roller Bag

Capacity: 36 cans

What sets it apart: Whether you’re heading for a picnic in the park or a day at the beach, this wheeled cooler makes it easy to transport your snacks and beverages. It has a sturdy, wide base and locking telescoping handle, as well as five exterior pockets to store your phone, reading material, sunscreen and reusable bottles.

There’s also a handy compartment on top for additional nonperishable items — a great place to pack plates and utensils. The hard plastic interior liner makes the cooler easy to clean. If you want a cooler bag with a bit of glam, check out Igloo’s Luxe Collection, made with vegan leather.

Travelers appreciate: Customers appreciate the effortless portability of the cooler bag, saying that the cooler is easy to pull and lift when navigating a number of environments.

Price: $91.59 or less

Shop now: Igloo | Amazon

Best Backpack: REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler

Capacity: 20 cans

What sets it apart: For those who want to go for a long hike, this cooler backpack is essential for hitting the trail, especially since it can keep your items cold for up to 40 hours. Able to hold up to 20 cans and 10 pounds of ice, the cooler has a padded, adjustable hip belt and a chest strap to hold it in place while you’re on the move.

Three exterior pockets provide room for storing other supplies. The best feature is the removable leakproof cooler insert — take it out to easily clean it or use it as a separate cooler and backpack. You can also feel good about this purchase since it is made with recycled materials.

Travelers appreciate: Recent purchasers were grateful for the comfortable straps, which they say made the cooler easy to carry.

Price: $99.95 or less

Shop now: REI

Best Duffel: L.L.Bean Soft Pack Cooler, Family

Capacity:36 to 48 cans

What sets it apart: If you’re packing for a family or large group, this bag has plenty of room. In addition to its large capacity, the cooler features external zippered pockets and pouch pockets with elastic cuffs. The shoulder strap and interlocking carrying handle make it easy to haul. An added plus with this design is that the flip-top lid stays open while you’re grabbing something from inside. This cooler is available in three colors.

Travelers appreciate: Customers love this cooler bag for trips to the grocery store, camping and long road trips. Users mentioned that it works best with bagged ice or ice blocks, rather than loose ice that can lead to leaks.

Price: $84.95 or less

Shop now: L.L.Bean

Best Collapsible: ICEMULE Classic Medium 15L

Capacity: 16 to 24 cans (15 liters)

What sets it apart: The crossbody strap allows for hands-free carrying of this high-performance cooler bag that can hold 15 liters (up to 16 cans with ice or 24 cans without). With this durable design, liquids won’t leak out or get in. You also don’t have to worry if it falls off the boat, because it’s water-resistant and it floats. When you’re not using it, you can easily roll it up for storage.

Travelers appreciate: Customers who own this cooler bag highly recommend it for keeping items cool all day. Others commented that they appreciate the roll top, rather than a zipper closure.

Price: $84.95 or less

Shop now: ICEMULE | Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Tote: RovR KeepR Cooler Caddy

Capacity: Around 12 cans (13 liters including ice)

What sets it apart: This unique design makes a great portable cocktail bar, with room for spirits, mixers, garnishes, drinkware and even some finger foods to snack on. Use it as an alternative to a picnic basket to keep your food fresh while enjoying a concert in the park or a romantic alfresco meal. The stainless steel, vacuum-sealed ice container nestled in the middle keeps things cool and can also be used as a removable ice bucket. There are separate compartments to keep things organized and a sturdy carrying handle. Order one for your next outdoor event.

Travelers appreciate: This caddy has been praised by customers for its compartments that make things easy to organize. Some do express, however, that the plastic handle for the ice bucket seems flimsy.

Price: $149.99 or less

Shop now: RovR | Amazon

Best Durable: YETI Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

Capacity: 30 cans

What sets it apart: Looking for a sturdy and durable cooler bag? This is it. YETI’s Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler can hold 30 cans or 28 pounds of ice. The material is designed to protect the bag from punctures, UV rays, and mildew both inside and out. This rugged cooler is ready for any adventure with a high-performance zipper, a leakproof construction and closed-cell rubber foam insulation. If you want a smaller-capacity cooler than the 18, the cooler comes in sizes 8 and 12 as well. A Rambler Bottle Sling can be attached using the Hitchpoint Grid system. For keeping things on ice for one person, YETI also makes a lunch box and lunch bag.

Travelers appreciate: Shoppers who purchased this cooler bag recently noted that the ice did not melt for hours, but some felt the zipper was difficult to open and close.

Price: $300 or less

Shop now: YETI | Amazon | REI

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to cooler bags. She often uses a cooler bag for road trips, hikes and days at the beach. Her favorite bag for long hikes with friends is the REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler. For beach and boat outings or picnics at the park, she prefers the Igloo Maxcold Fusion 36-Can Roller Bag. Kolberg used her experience as a frequent traveler and research expertise to curate this list of top cooler bags.

