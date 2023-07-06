The 23 Top Travel Pillows 2022

Just like the pillow you use at home, the best neck pillow for travel is the one that makes you…

Just like the pillow you use at home, the best neck pillow for travel is the one that makes you feel most comfortable, allowing you to relax, rest and ultimately fall asleep on the go. The difference, however, is that a travel pillow is typically used when sitting up, which means it needs to provide enough support to keep your head from bobbing.

Based on recommendations from travel experts and advice from physicians, these are the best neck pillows for travel.

— Best Overall: Cabeau Evolution S3

— Best Affordable: MVLOC Travel Pillow

— Best for Long Flights: Trtl Travel Pillow

— Best Multipurpose: Huzi Infinity Pillow

— Best Inflatable: Sunany Inflatable Travel Pillow

— Best Silk: Slip Jet Setter Travel Pillow

— Best for Backpacking: Marchway Ultralight Inflatable Camping Pillow

— Best for Kids: BCOZZY Double Support Neck Pillow

Best Overall: Cabeau Evolution S3

[IMAGE]

Frequent travelers praise the design of the Cabeau Evolution S3, which is made of a special dual-density memory foam. “My pillow at home is made with memory foam so it’s like bringing a piece of home on my travels,” says travel blogger Jasmine Cheng of The Wandering Girl. “The sides are also raised, which prevents my head from moving when I’m sleeping.” Travelers also appreciate the patented seat strap system that attaches the pillow to a seat or chair headrest as well as the slim flattened back, both of which prevent the head from bobbing.

A handy storage pouch on the side of the pillow allows you to keep your earbuds or other small items close by, and the pillow comes with a clasp that attaches to carry-on luggage. The removable pillow cover, which comes in a variety of colors, is machine-washable. What’s more, this travel pillow can be stored in an included carry bag that condenses it to half its size.

Price: $39.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Cabeau

Best Affordable: MVLOC Travel Pillow

Travelers appreciate the support (and the price tag) of this memory foam travel pillow. An adjustable rope lock allows you to secure the pillow to your neck for maximum support and comfort. The breathable and machine-washable cloth exterior prevents overheating. This travel pillow also comes with earplugs and an eye mask for ultimate relaxation.

Price: $29.99 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best for Long Flights: Trtl Travel Pillow

[IMAGE]

The patented design of the Trtl Travel Pillow — with a hidden internal neck support surrounded by soft, hypoallergenic fleece — makes it a favorite among travelers, particularly for long flights. “Something about it just hits right in a travel accessory category where nothing previously worked for me,” explains Meghan Clawsie, luxury travel advisor at Elated Escapes. “I no longer have any back or neck pain when resting on long-haul flights.” Simply wrap the pillow around your neck like a scarf, secure it in place with its built-in fastener and rest your head on the support.

If you tend to overheat easily, there’s also the Trtl Pillow Cool, made with Tencel fibers to keep you at a comfortable temperature; a mesh panel makes the pillow particularly breathable as well. Both pillows are machine-washable.

Price: $59.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Trtl

Best Multipurpose: Huzi Infinity Pillow

[IMAGE]

If you’re not sold on the classic U-shaped neck pillows for travel, consider this snake-like option instead. Able to be twisted into a variety of positions, the versatile Huzi Infinity Pillow provides whatever support feels best — even if that means resting your head on the tray table for a bit. You can also wear it around your neck like a scarf for neck and back comfort (even when you’re not snoozing), use it as an eye mask, or drape it over your head if you get cold or want to block out noise.

Travelers love the pillow’s bamboo fabric, describing it as soft, smooth and cool. Since it’s filled with polyester, the whole pillow can be tossed in the washing machine, unlike its memory foam counterparts. The Infinity Pillow is available in nearly a dozen different colors, including gray, navy and pink.

Price: $45 or less Shop now:Amazon | Infinity Pillow

Read: What to Pack in Your Carry-on Bag

Best Inflatable: Sunany Inflatable Travel Pillow

[IMAGE]

Travelers love the H-shaped design of this inflatable pillow because it allows for use in multiple directions and supports both sides of the head and neck with a flat back. A removable hood on the pillow is a bonus: It encourages a cozy feel and prevents cold drafts from too much air conditioning. For optimal comfort, it is recommended to inflate the pillow about 80% to 90%.

A pocket for your earbud case on this travel pillow provides convenient access for listening to music, and the removable velour cover is machine-washable. The lightweight inflatable pillow can be stored in the included waterproof drawstring bag, which can also be attached to luggage. This travel neck pillow is available in black, gray and blue.

Price: $29.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Silk: Slip Jet Setter Travel Pillow

[IMAGE]

Travel pillows don’t get softer than this luxurious new option by Slip. The Jet Setter Travel Pillow is made with the highest-grade long fiber mulberry silk, which helps to prevent skin creases and bedhead. It also comes with a carrying case with handles. The Jet Setter Travel Pillow is available in three prints and a pretty solid blush color.

Price: $99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Slip

Best for Backpacking: Marchway Ultralight Inflatable Camping Pillow

While you can often bring your pillow from home for tent camping, backpacking requires something more lightweight, such as this inflatable option by Marchway. “An inflatable pillow is a game-changer when it comes to backpacking, and an ultralight pillow can’t be beat,” says Leilani Osmundson, digital producer for travel at U.S. News. “The Marchway pillow fits the bill: It’s comfortable, packable and extremely lightweight.” This pillow is designed for both back and side sleepers, and doubles as a lumbar support for everyday travels and needs. Once it’s deflated, you can machine-wash the cover before folding the pillow into an included drawstring bag.

Price: $13.99 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best for Kids: BCOZZY Double Support Neck Pillow

[IMAGE]

The BCOZZY neck pillow is ideal for all travelers — including kids, with small sizes for youngsters between 3 and 7 years old, and medium options for ages 8 and 12. Travelers like the ergonomic design of the patented pillow, which supports the head and neck by propping the chin up. Overlapping pillow arms, which wrap around the neck and under the chin, can be tightened based on the level of support you need.

If you or your child is a side sleeper, fold the pillow in half, double up the sides and place it on your shoulder, leaning your head to the side. An elevated side option allows you to overlap the pillow arms on top of each other and rotate it 90 degrees to the side for double support for the neck and chin.

This travel pillow is available in a variety of colors and patterns, including light blue and pink hearts. A snap strap attaches the included travel bag to your child’s luggage, and you can throw the pillow in the washing machine after your trip.

Price: $44.97 or less Shop now:Amazon

