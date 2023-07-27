S&P Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $511…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $511 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $3.12 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.35 to $12.55 per share.

