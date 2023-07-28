Moog: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported profit of $42.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported profit of $42.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $850.2 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $5.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.25 billion.

