Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jul. 28.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 28 9:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (9:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews (10:10 AM EDT, open press), and departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Brunswick, ME (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool). The president then departs Brunswick en route to Auburn, Maine (12:05 AM EDT, open press), arrives in Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport, Auburn, ME (12:20 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), discusses how ‘Bidenomics is driving a manufacturing boom and helping workers and innovators invent and make more in America’ with Maine Governor Janet Mills, 34 Walker Rd, Mechanic Falls, ME (1:15 PM EDT, open press), departs Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport en route to Brunswick, (2:15 PM EDT), and arrives at Brunswick, Maine Brunswick Executive Airport (2:30 PM EDT), and participates in a campaign reception, Freeport, ME (4:00 PM EDT, restricted out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 28 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper tours the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve and receives a briefing on recent projects by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 818 Kitts Hummock Rd, Dover, DE (9:30 AM EDT), visits two small businesses to learn how they were assisted by U.S. Small Business Administration programs, 129 S. Governors Ave, Dover, DE (10:45 AM EDT), and visits the Delaware State Fair, 18500 S. Dupont Hwy, Harrington, DE (12:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 28 5:25 PM President Biden’s daily schedule continued – Following his participation in a campaign reception, President Joe Biden departs departs Brunswick, Maine en route to Dover, Delaware, Brunswick Air Force Station, Cumberland County, ME (5:25 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) departs Dover, Delaware en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Dover Air Force Base, (7:00 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (7:30 PM EDT, Supplemental Pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 28 7:05 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees game

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 333 W Camden St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 8:00 AM Baltimore County Police Department hosts 4th Annual Building Bridges Bike Ride

Location: Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr, Gwynn Oak, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department, jstewart1@baltimorecountymd.gov, 1 410 887 4954

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 9:00 AM Frederick County Health Department hosts medicine and sharps disposal event

Location: Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department, 79 W Frederick St, Walkersville, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Rissah Watkins, Frederick County Health Dept., FCHealthDept@FrederickCountyMD.gov

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 10:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts steering wheel lock giveaway

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

