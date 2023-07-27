Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Federal Signal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Federal Signal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 8:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $40.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $442.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.1 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.46 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up