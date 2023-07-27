Boston Scientific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $270 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $270 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 48 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

