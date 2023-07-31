Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4 million. The…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $327.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ameresco expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $400 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

Ameresco shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $58.21, a climb of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.