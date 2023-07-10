There are endless design possibilities when it comes to your front porch, even if you have space limitations. According to…

There are endless design possibilities when it comes to your front porch, even if you have space limitations. According to the 2023 Houzz U.S. Emerging Summer Trends Report, homeowners aren’t letting a small front porch keep them from enjoying their outdoor areas this summer. In fact, searches for “small front porches” jumped 28% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year.

Want to make the most of your limited space? Here are 10 small front porch ideas to help you add to your home’s livable square footage while boosting curb appeal.

— Choose the right furniture size.

— Pick furniture that matches your climate.

— Make your front porch approachable.

— Paint your front door.

— Add lighting to enhance curb appeal and visibility.

— Use multipurpose storage solutions.

— Go vertical.

— Surround yourself with greenery.

— Create an outside living room.

— Arrange furnishings for comfort and conversation.

Choose the Right Furniture Size

With such limited space, big, clunky pieces of furniture won’t work on a small front porch. Emma Putrimas, vice president of product and design at Teak Warehouse, which is based in Hawthorne, California, says it’s a good idea to measure the size of your porch first to ensure that you won’t overcrowd the space with furniture and decor.

For a smaller front porch area, Putrimas recommends folding tables and chairs. “These are easy to move and store, making them ideal for outdoor spaces where flexibility is needed,” she says. “They can be easily folded and stored away when not in use, freeing up valuable outdoor space.”

Pick Furniture That Matches Your Climate

Outdoor furniture should be able to withstand the elements, and Putrimas suggests picking furniture that matches the climate in your area.

“If you live in a hot climate, you may want to avoid dark colors like black and navy blue, as they tend to absorb more heat than lighter colors,” Putrimas says. “This can make the furniture uncomfortably hot to sit on, especially during the summer months.”

Putrimas says lighter colors — white, beige, greige or light gray — reflect sunlight and help the furniture stay cooler. Plus, she says these colors never go out of style and can easily be updated with accent pieces like pillows or an outdoor rug.

Make Your Front Porch Approachable

Houzz U.S. Editor Anne Colby says designers at Houzz suggest that a “well-maintained appearance, pleasing arrangement of plantings and clear pathway to the front door will make people feel welcome.”

Colby also recommends keeping your front porch clean and organized. “It’s easy for porches to gather cobwebs and clutter — two things that discourage visitors. Banish those eyesores with regular upkeep,” Colby says. “Dust, sweep and wash surfaces as needed, keep plants pruned, and shake out rugs and cushions regularly.”

Paint Your Front Door

A fresh coat of paint is always a quick and easy way to give your home a makeover. Mimi Meacham, founder and principal designer at Houston-based Marian Louise Design, says painting your front door can make a big statement.

“There’s nothing quite like a chic, painted front door to draw attention and add interest to your front porch, even if it’s smaller in size,” Meacham says. “Have fun with it, push your boundaries, but just be careful not to choose a color that’s too bright or juvenile.”

Some of Meacham’s favorite front door paint colors: Dark Engine by Dunn-Edwards, Behr’s 100 MPH, Sherwin-Williams’ Jasper, Comical Coral by Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore & Co.’s Wrought Iron or English Scone GE-40, and Laurel Tree and Nature’s Reflections, both by Behr.

“A few coats of oil-based paint will be needed and if you really want to pack a punch, use a high gloss finish to get that lacquered look,” Meacham adds.

Add Lighting to Enhance Curb Appeal and Visibility

Lighting

designers on Houzz suggest adding multiple light sources to create the perfect day-into-evening gathering spot.

Angie Hicks, chief customer officer at home improvement network and information company Angi and co-founder of Angie’s List, suggests string lights, overhead lights, wall-mounted lights and post lights for a small front porch. “They provide ambiance, visibility and added security which only adds to your home’s curb appeal,” Hicks says.

But don’t attempt to do the electrical work yourself unless you have professional experience. “Electrical work is extremely dangerous so I highly recommend hiring an electrician to install your porch lighting. You can expect to pay around $50 to $100 per hour for the cost to hire an electrician,” Hicks adds.

Use Multipurpose Storage Solutions

Generally, the front porch is a highly visible area, so you’ll need to get creative when it comes to your storage space. “When you’re working with smaller spaces, like a small front porch, I recommend investing in multipurpose storage solutions,” Hicks says. “For example, if you’re wanting to add furniture so you can sit and enjoy your outdoor space, look for pieces that have built-in storage so you can keep your porch clutter-free.”

Go Vertical

When there’s minimal floor space, you can always take advantage of vertical solutions. “Hooks, hangers and wall-mounted shelves give you more room for storage and decoration without losing prime floor space,” Hicks explains.

Surround Yourself With Greenery

Your front porch can help you make a big first impression on guests or passersby. If you really don’t have the space, you can blend your front porch into your yard to help make it feel bigger.

To seamlessly blend your porch and yard, establish a transition zone between the two areas. You can do this by strategically placing larger plants or trees near the porch, gradually transitioning to smaller plants as you move away. Use hanging plants and small pots or planters with plants of varying heights to create depth and variety.

Create an Outside Living Room

“If you’re lucky to have extra space with a front porch, there are hundreds of simple and affordable solutions to spruce it up regardless of its size,” says Madison Popper, Miami-based interior designer and founder of Chill Casa.

To help create a living room outside, Popper recommends a simple three-piece seating area with two chairs and a small table and adding a waterproof rechargeable table lamp to set the mood. Throw a rug underneath to help bring the look together.

Arrange Furnishings for Comfort and Conversation

Be intentional with the furnishing you choose. Colby suggests using furniture and accessories that are pleasing to the eye and fit well in the space.

“You don’t need a room’s worth of furniture to create a front porch with a friendly vibe,” Colby says. “For example, a pair of rocking chairs and ottomans — accessorized with a rug, ferns and a ceiling fan with a light — can provide a place for one or two people to relax outside and greet neighbors walking their dogs and strolling by.”

10 Small Front Porch Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com